WKN: A3EGRJ | ISIN: CA85236X1042 | Ticker-Symbol: 9W0
Frankfurt
27.06.25 | 08:05
8,100 Euro
+5,88 % +0,450
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STACK CAPITAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STACK CAPITAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2025 23:06 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stack Capital Group Inc. Announces Results of Its 2025 Annual General Meeting & Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc., ("Stack Capital") (TSX:STCK & TSX:STCK.WT.A) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held virtually today, the four director nominees listed in Stack Capital's management proxy circular dated May 13, 2025 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Stack Capital. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Against% Votes Against
John K. Bell4,564,90099.71%13,1020.29%
Jeffrey Parks4,577,60299.99%4000.01%
Laurie Goldberg3,518,19176.85%1,059,81123.15%
Gerri Sinclair3,518,09176.85%1,059,91123.15%

* The number of votes disclosed reflects shareholders voting at the meeting and proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

At today's meeting, Stack Capital shareholders also approved i) the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, as the auditor of Stack Capital for the ensuing year, and ii) the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan.

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to a diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares & Warrants on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows the Company to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors.

For more information, please visit our website at www.stackcapitalgroup.com or contact:

Brian Viveiros
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
647.280.3307
brian@stackcapitalgroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
