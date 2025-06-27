American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Reports Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U, and HOT.DB.V) announces that at its annual and special meeting of unitholders, held earlier today, all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 15, 2025 were directed to be elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of AHIP in advance of the meeting.

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Charles van der Lee 13,955,410 80.61 3,357,081 19.39 Matthew Cervino 10,315,350 59.58 6,997,141 40.42 Stephen Evans 13,826,840 79.87 3,485,651 20.13 Amy Freedman 13,963,764 80.66 3,348,727 19.34 Mahmood Khimji 10,272,648 59.34 7,039,843 40.66 John O'Neill 13,860,723 80.06 3,451,768 19.94 Jonathan Korol 14,037,092 81.08 3,275,399 18.92

The renewal of the Amended and Restated Securities-Based Compensation Plan was approved by unitholders at the Meeting, with 16,262,393 (93.36%) in favour.

The amendments to the Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement were approved by unitholders at the Meeting, with 16,597,939 (95.29%) in favour.

The reconfirmation of the Amended and Restated Unitholder Rights Plan Agreement was also approved by unitholders at the Meeting, with 16,584,472 (95.21%) in favour

AHIP has filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at this meeting on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, and IHG Hotels through license agreements. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com .

