Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 00:06 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Reports Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U, and HOT.DB.V) announces that at its annual and special meeting of unitholders, held earlier today, all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 15, 2025 were directed to be elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of AHIP in advance of the meeting.

DIRECTORVOTES FOR%VOTES WITHHELD%
Charles van der Lee13,955,41080.613,357,08119.39
Matthew Cervino10,315,35059.586,997,14140.42
Stephen Evans13,826,84079.873,485,65120.13
Amy Freedman13,963,76480.663,348,72719.34
Mahmood Khimji10,272,64859.347,039,84340.66
John O'Neill13,860,72380.063,451,76819.94
Jonathan Korol14,037,09281.083,275,39918.92

The renewal of the Amended and Restated Securities-Based Compensation Plan was approved by unitholders at the Meeting, with 16,262,393 (93.36%) in favour.

The amendments to the Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement were approved by unitholders at the Meeting, with 16,597,939 (95.29%) in favour.

The reconfirmation of the Amended and Restated Unitholder Rights Plan Agreement was also approved by unitholders at the Meeting, with 16,584,472 (95.21%) in favour

AHIP has filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at this meeting on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, and IHG Hotels through license agreements. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

For further information, please contact: info@ahipreit.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
