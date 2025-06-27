Intermap Technologies Announces Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) - Intermap Technologies Corporation ("Intermap" or the "Company") held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on June 26, 2025, at the offices of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, located at 3700, 400 Third Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta. A total of 27,270,817 Class A common shares of Intermap ("Common Shares"), representing 45.93% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Intermap's shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being (i) the election of all nominated directors, as more fully described in the Company's management information circular dated May 28, 2025 (the "Circular"), and (ii) the appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company, as more fully described in the Circular and in the press release issued by the Company on June 20, 2025, copies of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The results of the vote in respect of the election of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, until their successors are duly elected or appointed, or until they otherwise cease to hold office, are as follows:

Nominee Result of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld Patrick A. Blott Elected 18,579,224

(96.38%) 698,190

(3.62%) Philippe Frappier Elected 18,696,326

(96.99%) 581,088

(3.01%) John (Jack) Hild Elected 18,694,826

(96.98%) 582,588

(3.02%) Jordan Tongalson Elected 18,696,326

(96.99%) 581,088

(3.01%)

The results of the vote in respect of the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, with remuneration to be determined by the board of directors of the Company, are as follows:

Votes For 26,566,313

(97.42%) Votes Withheld 704,504

(2.58%)

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap's 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world's largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company's collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap's products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

For more information, please visit www.intermap.com or contact:

Jennifer Bakken

Executive Vice President and CFO

CFO@intermap.com

+1 (303) 708-0955

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

Sean@SophicCapital.com

+1 (647) 260-9266