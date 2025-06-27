Wilmington Capital Management Inc.: Wilmington Reports on Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (TSX: WCM.A, WCM.B) ("Wilmington") held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 26, 2025 in Calgary, Alberta and all two nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all three nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holders of Class B Shares were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Management received the following proxies from holders of the Corporation's Class A and B shareholders in regard to the election of the five directors nominated:
|Class
|Director
|Votes For
|Proxy %
|Votes Withheld
|Proxy %
|Class A
Shareholders
|Timothy W. Casgrain
|8,406,329
|99.94%
|5,000
|0.06%
|Ian G. Cockwell
|8,406,329
|99.94%
|5,000
|0.06%
|Class B
Shareholders
|Christopher Killi
|562,192
|100%
|0
|0.00%
|Joseph F. Killi
|562,192
|100%
|0
|0.00%
|Marc D. Sardachuk
|562,192
|100%
|0
|0.00%
Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the meeting are available in the Corporation's report of voting results filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
