New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Recently, MojiWeather further advanced its technology to use artificial intelligence and data analytics to increase global resilience to extreme weather events to help individuals and communities anticipate and prepare for meteorological threats. By combining artificial intelligence with real-time data analytics, MojiWeather is enabling users to make science-based decisions amid escalating climate volatility.





MojiWeather is equipping users with actionable, hyperlocal weather intelligence. Features such as the 48-hour precipitation forecast offer minute-level accuracy powered by deep learning, allowing users to plan with confidence. Unlike conventional rain predictions, this model highlights the precise onset, duration, and intensity of rainfall, making it a valuable tool for travel planning and emergency readiness.

MojiWeather's typhoon path tracking system offers near real-time updates derived from satellite observations and machine learning algorithms. The tool provides detailed information on storm trajectories, wind speeds, and potential impact zones, enabling both individuals and emergency services to take early, informed action.

This aligns closely with the theme of World Meteorological Day 2025: "Closing the Early Warning Gap Together". MojiWeather is actively contributing to the global goal of building more inclusive and effective meteorological early warning systems.

By integrating science, technology, and user-centric design, MojiWeather is redefining weather forecasting as a dynamic, proactive service. Whether navigating daily routines or bracing for natural disasters, users around the world rely on MojiWeather for trusted, timely, and precise meteorological insights.

With its ever-evolving feature set and expanding user base, MojiWeather remains at the forefront of global efforts to build climate resilience-empowering individuals everywhere to confront extreme weather with clarity and confidence.

