Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from market open today 27 June 2025, pursuant to Aquis Growth Market Rule 5.1:
Amazing AI PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: AAI
ISIN: GB00BPQC9525
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2161806 27-Jun-2025
© 2025 EQS Group