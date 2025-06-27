Solarcoop is offering solar router that reinjects excess photovoltaic energy from a self-consumption installation into an electric water heater or any other electrical device with a resistor. It also allows other devices such as heat pumps to be controlled. From pv magazine France French community solar specialist Solarcoop has developed a tool to optimize residential self-consumption, particularly to limit the purchase of grid electricity. Named SolarOOteur, the electronic device automatically redirects excess energy produced by photovoltaic panels to specific devices in the home. The current ...

