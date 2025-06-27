Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.06.2025 11:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cycling & Health Tech Industry R&D Center: MOEA Technology R&D Pavilion Unveils Smart Cycling Innovation at EUROBIKE 2025!

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerous exhibitors will present their latest products and innovations at EUROBIKE 2025, highlighting the new advancements in the cycling industry. The Cycling and Health Tech Industry R&D Center (CHC) is showcasing its smart mobility with its latest research and development capability, with support from the Department of Industrial Technology, Ministry of Economic Affairs (DOIT, MOEA).

Dr. Shieh, Jhy-Wey, Taiwan's representative in Germany, visited the Cycling & Health Tech Industry R&D Center (CHC) booth at EUROBIKE 2025.

The e-bike common protocol is the recent innovation results of CHC, which established the Cycling Common Protocol Alliance with the Taiwan Bicycle Association (TBA) in 2024, aiming to develop standardized solutions for the electric-assisted bicycle sector - including e-bikes, handcycles, and electric tricycles. It attracts a growing number of Taiwanese enterprises to join, together focusing on areas including communication protocols, connectors, power systems, and sensors, to enhance the compatibility of the e-bike.

The debut product is the e-bike common protocol of the Interactive Riding Scenario Platform, designed to integrate e-bike components from different manufacturers. This innovation marks a major step toward e-bike components standardization and can reduce future development and integration costs for complete e-bike systems.

Besides the latest R&D achievement, MOEA Technology R&D Pavilion has showcased an E-MTB with an automatic gear-shifting system. It implements Model-Based Design (MBD) technology for high-end full-suspension E-bike frames to accelerate the design process and shorten the development cycle.

The intelligent automatic shifting system integrated the mid-drive system with smart shifting control algorithms. It supports switching between manual and automatic modes, manages the cadence and power through hold modes, and allows internal parameter settings and step-less assist ratio adjustments. These features enable automatic gear shifting based on the rider's selected smart mode and personalized settings, ensuring an optimized and responsive riding experience.

Innovation is essential in the cycling sector, and collaboration is the key to driving progress. CHC has played a vital role in advancing Taiwan's R&D development and works as the Bicycling Alliance for Sustainability (BAS) secretariat, driving Taiwan's cycling industry towards net-zero carbon emissions. It is committed to strengthening global connections and actively pursuing international collaboration to deliver innovative mobility solutions for the international cycling industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720620/CHC_PHOTO_20250627.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moea-technology-rd-pavilion-unveils-smart-cycling-innovation-at-eurobike-2025-302493124.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.