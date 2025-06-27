HUIZHOU DESAY BATTERY CO.,LTD.: Desay Battery Showcases Full-Stack Energy Storage Solutions at Battery Expo 2025 in Vietnam

HUIZHOU, China, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desay Battery, a leading global provider of comprehensive energy storage solutions, took the stage at Battery Expo 2025 from June 25-27, presenting its self-developed energy storage cells, residential and commercial storage systems, and containerized C&I solutions. These advanced technologies drew attention for their alignment with Vietnam's surging energy storage needs. During the event, Desay Battery also signed cooperation agreements with local partners, furthering the company's strategic expansion in Southeast Asia.

Driven by aging power infrastructure, frequent industrial electricity restrictions, and other reasons, Vietnam is witnessing an unprecedented demand for energy storage. Market projections suggest a 35% year-over-year growth in 2025, with the sector expected to exceed USD 500 million. The rapid development of the EV sector has also fueled rising demand for lithium batteries. As a global leader in comprehensive energy storage solutions, Desay Battery's offerings directly address these emerging needs.

The company's C&I systems, available in small and medium-to-large configurations, feature high-capacity cells, smart EMS platforms, and support for PV-diesel integration and peak-valley arbitrage. The 5MWh liquid-cooled container system, with UL9540A-certified safety and plug-and-play design, enables efficient deployment in grid, industrial, and microgrid settings. The company also showcased high-rate UPS battery systems designed for data centers, offering up to 70% space savings and reduced lifecycle costs.

Behind this robust product ecosystem is Desay Battery's end-to-end design and manufacturing strength. Anchored in an innovation-driven quality management system, the company employs a comprehensive SIPOC framework and an eight-layer safety design, including smart EMS-based thermal and fire management. All battery cells undergo puncture testing, while PACK and system levels integrate proactive defense, intelligent suppression, and dual fire control.

Desay Battery also operates a vertically integrated production chain, spanning from cell to system integration. With 20GWh planned capacity, over 14 automated modules and PACK lines, and a 100,000-square-meter intelligent factory, the company can achieve system integration capacity exceeding 25GWh annually. Its CCS design, adaptive EMS, and multi-level fire safety enable large-scale, customizable energy storage for commercial and utility applications.

With over two decades of experience serving leading global clients, Desay Battery continues to deliver high-performance lithium battery solutions to top-tier OEMs and integrators. Recent recognitions include a repeat appearance on Bloomberg's 2025 Q2 Energy Storage Tier 1 list, underscoring the company's industry leadership and continued global impact.

For more information, please visit http://www.desayest.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719589/1.jpg

