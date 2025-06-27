Amdocs könnte nicht nur unterbewertet sein, das Unternehmen ist auch so krisensicher wie kaum ein anderes.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
© 2025 LYNX-Werbemitteilung - Bitte beachten Sie den Haftungsausschluss
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|77,66
|78,82
|12:42
|77,66
|78,82
|12:44
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:42
|Amdocs: Krisensicheres Basisinvestment mit 2,3 % Dividende?
|Amdocs könnte nicht nur unterbewertet sein, das Unternehmen ist auch so krisensicher wie kaum ein anderes Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
► Artikel lesen
|17.06.
|Amdocs Launches MVNO&GO SaaS Platform to Simplify MVNO Connectivity
|17.06.
|Amdocs Management Limited: From Generic to Verticalized: Amdocs Unveils a Standard for Skilled, Trustworthy Telco-Grade AI Agents
|In collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA, whitepaper introduces a framework for telco-verticalized AI agents, emphasizing ontology, reasoning, simulation, trust and brand engineering...
► Artikel lesen
|16.06.
|Amdocs Management Limited: DTW 2025: Amdocs Unveils MVNO&GO: A SaaS Platform to Accelerate Digital Connectivity for MVNOs
|New solution includes Amdocs' digital BSS, eSIM management, and Amdocs MarketONE, in a unified, pre-integrated SaaS solution tailored for a wide range of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) business...
► Artikel lesen
|11.06.
|Amdocs Management Limited: PLDT and Smart Complete Significant Milestone in Cloud Modernization Project with Amdocs and Expand Engagement to Include Data Platforms Upgrade and Migration
|Multi-phase cloud migration to AWS equips Philippine operator and its subsidiary with scalable, AI-driven infrastructure, enhancing agility, performance, and innovation for next-gen customer experiences...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AMDOCS LTD
|78,82
|+0,92 %