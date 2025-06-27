In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, reports that FOB China wafer prices remained stable this week amid weak demand and low production. It says manufacturers continue to face margin pressure despite seasonal hydropower cost relief and traceability documentation premiums. FOB China prices for Mono PERC M10 wafers held steady this week at $0. 133 per piece. Likewise, FOB prices for N-type M10-related and G12 wafers remained unchanged from the previous week, at $0. 121/pc and $0. 162/pc, respectively. The overall wafer market remained relatively quiet, with price stability ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...