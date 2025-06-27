Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
27.06.2025 12:06 Uhr
KuCoin Futures Unveils $10 Million Initiative to Empower Affiliates and Ecosystem Partners, Shaping Million-Dollar Star Partners

A transformative program fostering sustainable growth and deep collaboration

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a global leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, proudly launches a pioneering $10 million initiative via KuCoin Futures, redefining how exchanges connect with affiliates and communities alike. This program builds on KuCoin's recently introduced $2 Billion Trust Project, aimed at rebuilding trust in the crypto industry, while also offering the community long-term wealth-building opportunities. With a monthly investment of $1 million, it empowers affiliates, nurtures the next generation of Web3 innovators, and enhances community engagement to foster a sustainable decentralized ecosystem.


This $1 million monthly commitment transcends traditional models, prioritizing sustainability and empowerment. Departing from standard "trading rebates," KuCoin directs resources toward affiliates who share authentically and wield content influence, creating a robust decentralized traffic network and positioning them as vital contributors to Web3's future.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, stated: "KuCoin has recently surpassed 41 million users-a testament to the trust of our community and the strength of our partners. This initiative rewards and cultivates true leaders to propel the Web3 ecosystem forward." This $10 million investment highlights KuCoin Futures' unwavering commitment to a thriving crypto future.

The program offers affiliates:

  • Sustainable Earnings: Up to 60% commission on trading fees plus exclusive airdrops for lasting rewards.
  • Creative Empowerment: Affiliates gain access to KuCoin's extensive suite of resources-market insights, event updates, tutorials, and educational materials-empowering them to craft impactful content. This support enhances partners' abilities to educate and engage individual users, fostering a deeper understanding of cryptocurrency and accelerating its adoption.
  • Growth Pathway: A clear progression from newcomers to star affiliates and regional leaders, earning greater recognition.

Transparency drives the program, with a real-time dashboard tracking traffic, conversions, and earnings. Thematic campaigns and content rewards further amplify affiliate impact.

KuCoin warmly invites you to join this collaborative journey toward a decentralized future. Follow KuCoin Affiliate Program and contact us through direct message to become a valued member of our network. Join KuCoin Futures Community and reshape influence in the crypto world!

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 41 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. This recognition reflects its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more at: www.kucoin.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719647/image_5002362_25764511.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641815/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-futures-unveils-10-million-initiative-to-empower-affiliates-and-ecosystem-partners-shaping-million-dollar-star-partners-302492997.html

