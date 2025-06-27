In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that record irradiance in western Europe boosted solar output in May, while low pressure and Arctic air suppressed irradiance and temperatures in the east. A stubborn pressure system across Western Europe has led to record-breaking solar conditions in the United Kingdom and Germany during May, while the east of the continent endured a starkly different experience under low pressure. According to analysis using the Solcast API, irradiance anomalies drove record solar generation in the United Kingdom and contributed to frequent ...

