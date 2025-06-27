Terminal Tractor Market worth $1.9 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global terminal tractor market is estimated to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2024 to USD 1.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The terminal tractor market is driven by the rise in international trade and the increasing demand in the e-commerce and logistics sectors. The World Trade Organization forecasts a 2.6% growth in international trade for 2024 and 3.3% for 2025, fueled by low inflation and a strong US economy. North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, with growth driven by the expansion of intermodal transportation hubs and the booming e-commerce industry, which has increased the need for efficient freight handling. Additionally, the focus on improving transportation infrastructure and integrating rail networks into global supply chains in North America has enhanced operational efficiency and boosted trade activities. The global rise in rail freight transport has also increased the demand for terminal tractors in rail logistics. Factors such as sustainable transportation initiatives in Europe and urbanization in the Asia Pacific region further contribute to the demand for electric terminal tractors.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153834794

Browse in-depth TOC on "Terminal Tractor Market"

334 - Tables

62 - Figures

315 - Pages

The Warehouse & Logistics segment is estimated to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Warehouse and logistics applications will lead the terminal tractors market during the forecast period of 2024-2030. The rise of e-commerce, logistics, and retail activities and the consequent need for efficient supply chain management have significantly increased the demand for terminal tractors to handle the high volume of goods in warehouses and distribution centers. According to the Forbes Advisor, the global e-commerce market will reach USD 56.4 trillion by the end of 2024, and China and the US being the top two countries at a global level. Additionally, the global warehousing and logistics market is estimated to grow with the Asia Pacific region leading due to expanding trade routes and industrial shifts. The increased market demand has emerged the need for rapid turnaround times in warehouses and integration of smart technologies with a push towards automation and efficiency in logistics operations for better fleet management and operational efficiency. This will prompt the growth of advanced terminal tractors for this application to meet the customer expectations for fast delivery of goods and parcels.

Electric propulsion type is projected to be the fastest growing market for terminal tractors from 2024 to 2030.

Electric terminal tractors are estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The shift is mainly driven by global environmental concerns and stringent emission laws for on-road as well as off-road vehicles which have noticed a constant upgradation across different regions in recent years. Battery electric terminal tractors significantly reduce fuel expenses and eliminate the need for several maintenance services, such as oil changes, transmission, fan belts, air filters, and other traditional fuel-based engine services. According to a report published by the North American Council For Freight Efficiency (NACFE), the maintenance expenses for a battery electric terminal tractor are significantly lower compared to the latest diesel-powered terminal tractors (manufactured in 2017 or later, equipped with DPF and SCR systems), with a reduction ranging from 60% to 75%. Though the initial cost of electric terminal tractors is higher than diesel tractors, however, as battery technology advances with reduced lithium prices, and lowered cost of related components, the overall total cost of ownership (TCO) is expected to go down drastically for electric propulsion. Further, with improving charging infrastructures at port terminals, warehouses & distribution centers, and rising regulatory support in terms of tax benefits or incentives, the market for electric terminal tractors is expected to notice an improved acceptance rate in the coming future.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for diesel terminal tractors.

North America is estimated to dominate the terminal tractors market in which the US leads the regional demand which is mainly driven by its large industrial base, including automotive manufacturing, aerospace, and defense. The maximum share of this regional segment can be attributed to the region's extensive port infrastructure, high demand for efficient logistics operations, and strong regulatory support for emission reduction. The presence of major ports along the East and West Coasts, as well as the Gulf of Mexico, drives substantial demand for advanced terminal tractors to handle the high volumes of cargo. Further, the growth of the e-commerce sector has led to increased demand for warehouses. According to the US Department of Commerce, US e-commerce stands in the 2nd position of the top 10 e-commerce countries. In 2023, the total US e-commerce sales reached USD 1,100 billion from USD 787.8 billion in 2020. Further, the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce estimated that the US retail e-commerce sales for the first quarter of 2024 stood at USD 289.2 billion. The increased demand for material handling equipment is expected to drive the terminal tractor market during the forecast period. Additionally, port operators are also keen to deploy advanced technologies. Regional players are constantly making innovations in the field of high capacity, fast-charging battery systems, and autonomous driving technologies. Companies like Kalmar, Terberg, and BYD are focusing on enhancing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of terminal tractors. For instance, Kalmar's electric terminal tractors leverage NMC battery technology for extended range and better efficiency, while Terberg's YT203-EV incorporates advanced thermal management systems for optimal performance in varied climates. All these factors are expected to boost the demand for terminal tractors in the North American region.

Key Market Terminal Tractor Industry:

Prominent players in the Terminal Tractor Companies include as Kalmar (Finland), Terberg Special Vehicles (Netherlands), Capacity Trucks (US), MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH (Germany), and TICO Tractors (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=153834794

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (Increase in port traffic, increase in rail freight transportation, growing demand from the e-commerce and logistics industries), restraints (High initial investment costs, limited charging infrastructure for electric terminal tractors), opportunities (Strong inclination towards electric terminal tractors, development in automated terminal tractor technology), and challenges (Lack of synchronization with other port equipment)

(Increase in port traffic, increase in rail freight transportation, growing demand from the e-commerce and logistics industries), restraints (High initial investment costs, limited charging infrastructure for electric terminal tractors), opportunities (Strong inclination towards electric terminal tractors, development in automated terminal tractor technology), and challenges (Lack of synchronization with other port equipment) Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product & service launches in the terminal tractor market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product & service launches in the terminal tractor market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets across regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets across regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the terminal tractor market

Exhaustive information about products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the terminal tractor market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market share, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Kalmar (Finland), Terberg Special Vehicles (Netherlands), Capacity Trucks (US), MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH (Germany), and TICO Tractors (US) in the terminal tractor market.

Related Reports:

Farm Equipment Market

Construction Equipment Market

Electric Tractor Market

Get access to the latest updates on Terminal Tractor Companies and Terminal Tractor Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/terminal-tractor-market-worth-1-9-billion-by-2030--marketsandmarkets-302493056.html