Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Yocan, a global leader in vaporization technology, proudly introduces the iShred Smart Grinder, a revolutionary device that elevates herb preparation with its innovative see-through grinding system and intelligent protection features.

Key Features

Dual-Mode Smart Grinding System

Auto Mode: (2-click activation) for hands-free grinding

(2-click activation) for hands-free grinding Manual Mode: (press-and-hold) for real-time control

(press-and-hold) for real-time control Anti-Jam Protection: Automatically reverses blades when stuck

Exclusive See-Through Grinding Window

Transparent top lid for real-time grinding observation

Zinc alloy blades ensure ultra-smooth, even results

All-in-One Portable Design

450mAh battery with USB-C fast charging (1 hour charge = 100 mins runtime)

Dual-function glass chamber for grinding + storage

User Experience Upgrades

Precision You Can See: Watch materials transform with perfect consistency

Watch materials transform with perfect consistency Never Stuck: Smart auto-reverse protects motor lifespan

Smart auto-reverse protects motor lifespan Professional-Grade Cuts: 1mm precision zinc alloy blades

1mm precision zinc alloy blades Grind & Go: Leak-proof glass jar stores ground material

"iShred solves two historic pain points-inconsistent grinds and messy transfers," says Yocan's Chief Product Designer. "It's the first true 'what-you-see-is-what-you-get' professional grinder."

Target Users

Perfectionist connoisseurs

Outdoor enthusiasts needing portability

Medical users prioritizing hygiene

Tech-savvy gadget lovers

What's Included

iShred

Glass storage jar

Cleaning brush

USB-C cable

User manual

Market Position

As the legal herb market grows, demand for precision tools has skyrocketed-the iShred answers this need with Yocan's signature blend of engineering and ergonomics.

Available Colors

Black, Ivory, Sky Blue, Banana Yellow, Sakura Pink, Emerald Green.

For more detail, visit Yocan iShred.

About Yocan

Since 2013, Yocan has led the vaping industry with innovative designs, rigorous quality standards, and user-centric solutions. Committed to refining the vaping experience, Yocan continues to develop advanced devices that promote performance, safety, and style for users worldwide.

