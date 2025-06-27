According to the latest monthly report for May, issued by CAMMESA, solar power reached 1,933 MW, representing 4. 4% of the total. A total of 46 MW was commissioned in the month in question. From pv magazine LatAm Installed solar power in Argentina has reached 1,933 MW, according to the monthly report for May published by the country's Wholesale Electricity Market Administrator (CAMMESA). The report indicates that by May 2025, there was a total installed capacity of 43,613 MW, 58% from thermal sources, 4% from nuclear sources, and 38% from renewable sources (of which 22% is hydroelectric power ...

