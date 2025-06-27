BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
The Directors of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 31 May 2025, has previously been notified to a RIS.
Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 29 July 2025.
Enquiries:
Graham Venables
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432
Date: 27 June 2025
