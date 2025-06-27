IIT Madras Zanzibar Launches new undergraduate program in Chemical Process Engineering

Applications open to candidates of all Nationalities; Application Deadline: 6 July 2025

CHENNAI, India, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IIT Madras Zanzibar, a global initiative of India's top-ranked engineering institute, has announced the launch of its new Bachelor of Science (BS) program in Chemical Process Engineering (CPE) for 2025-26 Academic Year. This full-time, four-year undergraduate degree program is open to candidates of all Nationalities.

IIT Madras Zanzibar is the first international campus of the prestigious IITs. It was established in 2023 by IIT Madras, India's top ranked institution, which is well known globally for producing world-class engineers, with over 60000+ alumni in top positions worldwide. IITM Zanzibar currently has 100+ students and is located in the beautiful Bweleo district of Zanzibar.

This new program offers a blend of academic excellence and industry relevance, preparing students to address real-world challenges in chemical engineering, sustainability, and data-driven process innovation.

Students can apply at admissions.iitmz.ac.in/bscpe. The application deadline is 6 July 2025 & the applicants will appear at a screening test on 13 July 2025, in centers around the world. For queries, please write to admissions@iitmz.ac.in.

Speaking on the launch, Prof. Preeti Aghalayam, Director-in-charge, IIT Madras Zanzibar, said, "We are excited to bring such a meaningful undergraduate degree program to IITM Zanzibar. We invite young African students to apply to the Chemical Process Engineering program, and reap the benefits of IITM's world class academics."

The Unique Aspects of this course include

IIT Madras degree, with curriculum and pedagogy from IIT Madras

Strong core in chemical process engineering with concentrations in data science, energy, and sustainability

Capstone project in coordination with local industry

ABOUT IIT MADRAS & IIT MADRAS ZANZIBAR

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an 'Institute of National Importance'. IITM has been ranked No.1 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework from 2016 to 2025. Zanzibar campus embodies IITM's global vision-delivering high-quality, affordable education rooted in innovation, research and societal impact. It is the first off-shore campus of the reputed IITs, The Zanzibar campus was launched by his excellency President of Zanzibar, Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Nov 6, 2023. It awards IIT Madras academic degrees and prides itself on an exceptional educational experience for students.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720626/IIT_Madras_Zanzibar_Campus.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iit-madras-zanzibar-launches-new-undergraduate-program-in-chemical-process-engineering-302493084.html