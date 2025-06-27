Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $510,000

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 1,700,000 shares at a price of $0.30 per share for gross proceeds of $510,000.

The Company intends to use the proceeds to advance its exploration programs on its the La Blache and Lac Brule titanium projects in Quebec Canada.

There may be finder's fees payable in cash or securities. Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued and issuable in connection with the Financing will be subject to a four (4) month hold period commencing on the Closing Date.

The Company also announces that it has issued 400,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase up to 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a period of three years from the date of grant with an exercise price of $0.26. The stock options will vest quarterly over a one-year period.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) owns a suite of advanced green mineral processing technologies which it is not only applying to its mineral exploration projects in North America but looking to license with industry partners in need of proactive commercial solutions worldwide. The novel suite of technologies is applicable to many different metals and rare earth elements and studies have shown that it reduces the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction while significantly improving operating margins through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

Additionally, the Company owns 100% of the exclusive mineral rights to two titanium, vanadium and iron bearing properties in Quebec. It is advancing the 208.5Mt inferred @ 16.7% TiO2 Eq La Blache VTM/ilmenite project where it has consolidated 100% ownership over three deposit areas. The Farrell-Taylor deposit is the subject of a current Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") showing C$6.6 billion NPV8 post tax, 60.8% IRR over a 14-year mine life. Temas is actively exploring exclusive mineral rights to its high-grade Lac Brule hemoilmenite-hosted titanium deposit which is geologically similar to Rio Tinto's (ASX: RIO) TiO2 deposit at the nearby Lac Tio mine in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec The critical metals the Company is exploring for are central to our national mineral independence, and titanium is a key aerospace and defense industry metal.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries:

Tim Fernback

President and CEO

tfernback@shaw.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the expectations of management regarding the proposed Financing, the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Financing; and regulatory approval for the proposed Financing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including that: the Company may not complete the Financing; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

