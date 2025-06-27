Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQX: BSWGF) (FSE: R960) ("Black Swan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-exclusive distribution and sales agreement with METCO Resources ("METCO"), a leading Indian supplier of specialty materials and polymers, to supply Black Swan's graphene-enhanced masterbatches or GEM ("GEM") for a wide range of polymer applications.

This agreement marks a significant step in expanding Black Swan's global footprint and accelerating the adoption of graphene-based solutions in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. Under the terms of the agreement, METCO Resources will distribute and promote Black Swan's graphene nanoplatelets and GEM advanced masterbatch products to customers across India's industrial, packaging, automotive, and construction sectors.

Michael Edwards, Chief Operating Officer of Black Swan, commented: "This partnership with METCO aligns with our strategy to collaborate with experienced regional players who understand the local market needs and have strong technical and commercial capabilities. India is a rapidly growing market for advanced materials, and we are excited to introduce our graphene-enhanced solutions to a broader audience through this collaboration."

Jitendra Mehta, Managing Director of METCO, commented: "We are proud to partner with Black Swan, a recognized innovator in advanced materials. Their graphene-enhanced masterbatches offer tremendous potential to improve performance and sustainability in polymer applications. Our team is eager to bring these next-generation materials to Indian manufacturers seeking to gain a competitive edge."

Black Swan's GEM product line is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing polymer manufacturing processes while offering substantial improvements in mechanical, thermal, and barrier properties. This distribution agreement positions both companies to meet the rising demand for high-performance and environmentally responsible materials in the region.

About METCO Resources

METCO was established in 1978, having headquarter in Mumbai, the business capital of India.

METCO is into diverse businesses including overseas representations and imports in specialty materials and polymers, logistic, trading of chemicals, chemical intermediates manufacturing, bulk/dry storage facility as well as other areas.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several volume driven industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, and others. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer with a century-long track record and a reputation for being at the forefront of advanced materials and graphene innovation. Since 2024, Black Swan has launched seven commercially available Graphene Enhanced MasterbatchTM polymer products which are currently being tested by several international clients.

More information is available at: www.blackswangraphene.com.

