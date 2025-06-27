Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A0BM01 | ISIN: US7462283034
NASDAQ
26.06.25 | 21:59
10,410 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PURE CYCLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PURE CYCLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Annual Investor Day and Virtual Q&A Session

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is pleased to announce it will be hosting its annual Investor Day on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The in-person event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. MST at Sky Ranch, the Company's master planned community. The meeting location will be the Company's corporate headquarters at 34501 E. Quincy Ave, Building 1, Suite D, Watkins, CO 80137.

CEO/President Mark Harding and various members of senior management will present an in-depth review of Pure Cycle, its long-term growth strategies, and progress at Sky Ranch. Additionally, we will host a tour of Sky Ranch which will focus on Phase 2 of the development, the single-family rental units, and a tour of the state-of-the-art water reclamation facility. Lunch will be provided.

To ensure we have proper space available for transportation and lunch, advanced registration is required. To register, go to www.purecyclewater.com/contact. Please complete the inquiry form, select "Register for the July 16, 2025 Investor Day", and type "Attending" in the provided message space before submitting.

For those that are unable to attend in person, we will host a Q&A session via Teams at 1pm MST. To register to participate in the virtual Q&A please visit https://www.purecyclewater.com/investorday-2025, or email us at info@purecyclewater.com and we can add you to the calendar invite.

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to grow and strengthen its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complements the other. At our core, we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information, including our recent press releases and SEC filings, is available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Marc Spezialy, at 303-292-3456 or info@purecyclewater.com.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pure-cycle-corporation-announces-annual-investor-day-and-virtual-qanda-session-1043438

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
