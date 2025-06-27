Carbeeza Inc.: Carbeeza Announces Warrant Extension and Repricing

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Carbeeza Inc. ("Carbeeza" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUTO)(OTCQB:CRBAF) announces that the Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date and reduce the exercise price of a total of 4,700,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (collectively, the "Subject Warrants").

Of the Subject Warrants, 4,000,000 share purchase warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of units on March 1, 2024 (the "March Warrants") (see news release of the Company dated March 4, 2024) with an original exercise price of $0.25 and an expiry date of September 1, 2025. The Company is seeking to amend the terms of the March Warrants to extend the date of expiration one year to September 1, 2026, and reduce the exercise price to $0.15 per March Warrant.

The balance of the Subject Warrants, 700,000 share purchase warrants, were issued pursuant to a private placement of units on July 29, 2024 (the "July Warrants") (see news release of the Company dated July 30, 2024) with an original exercise price of $0.20 and an expiry date of January 29, 2026. The Company is seeking to amend the terms of the July Warrants to extend the date of expiration one year to January 29, 2027, and reduce the exercise price to $0.15 per July Warrant.

All of the Subject Warrants are held by non-insiders of the Company. Other than the proposed extension and repricing of the Subject Warrants, all other terms and conditions of the Subject Warrants remain unchanged. The extension and repricing of the Subject Warrants remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

