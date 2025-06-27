Alaska Silver Corp: Alaska Silver Announces AGM Results

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Alaska Silver Corp. (the "Company" or "Alaska Silver") (TSXV:WAM)(Frankfurt:M17)(OTC PINK:WAMFF) is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company's annual general shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 26, 2025. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors, (Christopher (Kit) Marrs, Nathan Brewer, David Smallhouse, Susan Mitchell and Kevin Nishi) and approved the re-appointment of the Company's current auditor, Davidson & Company LLP. The Company's shareholders also re-approved the Company's 10% rolling Long Term Incentive Plan and certain amendments thereto in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 46,950 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain non-executive directors of the Company. Each RSU entitles the holder to be issued one subordinate voting share of the Company on vesting. All of the RSUs will vest one year from the grant date.

About Alaska Silver

Alaska Silver is pioneering North America's next major silver and critical minerals district at the Illinois Creek Project, a prolific 8-km mineral corridor hosting two stand-alone deposits with a new Warm Springs discovery zone in between. The Illinois Creek project claims cover a 100% owned land package of 73,535 acres (115 square miles or 29,758 hectares), located approximately 38 kilometers by road to the region's marine highway, the Yukon River. Anchored by the high-grade silver mineralization of the Waterpump Creek zone, 75 Moz @ 980 g/t AgEq (Inferred), open to the north and south and the historic Illinois Creek mine, 373 Koz @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (Indicated), and 152 Koz @ 1.44 g/t AuEq (Inferred), WAM's 100% owned carbonate replacement deposit shows significant exploration potential across its entire length. Headquartered in both Alaska and Arizona, Alaska Silver brings together a team with a proven track record of large-scale mine discoveries.

Qualified Person

Patrick Donnelly P.Geo, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

