Although Colombia added 13 new solar farms in the first quarter of 2025, national grid operator XM Compañía de Expertos warns that transmission infrastructure delays threaten the deployment of projected solar capacity. From pv magazine LatAm The first quarter of 2025 brought the entry of 13 PV projects into the National Interconnected System (SIN) and the addition of 16 MW of new solar capacity, according to official data from Colombia's national grid operator XM Compañía de Expertos. By March 2025, the total capacity was 1,348 MW operational and 699 MW in testing, however, insufficient transmission ...

