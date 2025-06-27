Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
PR Newswire
27.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
Upgrade Your Home with YITAHOME - Unmissable Prime Day Deals Await

LONDON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YITAHOME is thrilled to take part in Amazon Prime Day 2025, offering exclusive, limited-time deals from 8th to 11th July. As part of this global shopping event, we're bringing UK Prime members unbeatable prices on our best-selling furniture and home essentials - the perfect opportunity to refresh your space for less.

Here's a sneak peek at what's on offer:

1.YITAHOME Garden Table

Crafted for year-round use, this 80cm Round Garden Table features a waterproof tabletop and metal fixed legs, providing remarkable weather resistance and low maintenance. It measures only 5cm in thickness when folded up, allowing for easy storage without occupying much space. Available now for £45.89, down from £53.99 during Prime Day.

2.YITAHOME Outdoor Resin Storage Box 31 Gal

Made from tough polypropylene resin, this waterproof, UV-resistant and warp-proof storage box is built to last. With built-in side handles for easy moving and an attractive wood-like finish, it's ideal for organizing garden tools, cushions, or pool accessories. Now available at a discounted price of £39.99, this versatile storage solution combines functionality with style-ideal for maximizing outdoor space while staying within budget.

3.YITAHOME Vanity Table with 3-Color LED Lights Mirror

Get ready in style with this LED vanity mirror featuring three adjustable light settings. With 11 spacious drawers, there's ample room to organise all your beauty products, tools, and accessories - keeping your dressing area tidy and elegant. Originally priced at £299.99, it's now discounted to just £254.99.

4.YITAHOME Metal Platform Bed Frame with 2 Tiers Storage Shelves

This innovative bed frame includes app and remote-controlled LED lighting with 29 dynamic modes, plus built-in USB ports and standard sockets for convenient charging. Two-tier storage shelves offer extra space for books, gadgets, or décor. Seize the Prime Day deal and get it now for just £161.

At YITAHOME, we believe great design should be for everyone-and Amazon Prime Day 2025 is the perfect time to experience it. With exclusive discounts on stylish, reliable pieces, our deals help you create a home you love. Shop early, shop smart, and don't miss your chance to bring comfort, function, and style to every corner.

Follow Yitahome for the latest updates with more exclusive offers.

Amazon Store: Yitahome
Website: Yitahome.com
Instagram: @yitahome.eu
TikTok: @yitahomefurniture
Facebook: Yitahome Amazon

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upgrade-your-home-with-yitahome--unmissable-prime-day-deals-await-302493032.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
