Exclusive Healthcare's Bastien Perrot Wins Business Worldwide Magazine's 2025 CEO Award

LONDON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine has named Bastien Perrot, CEO of Exclusive Healthcare, as "Insurance Brokerage CEO of the Year - Expat Healthcare Segment" in its 2025 CEO Awards.

Business Worldwide Magazine's CEO Awards aim to spotlight leaders who not only deliver exceptional business performance but who also inspire innovation, trust, and long-term value across their industries. Unlike other business awards, which tend to focus on companies as a whole, here the spotlight is on the personalities at their helm. The aim is to give outstanding business leaders the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar successes.

Bastien Perrot's recognition celebrates his outstanding leadership within one of the most specialised and rapidly evolving areas of insurance: health insurance for people living abroad. At the helm of Exclusive Healthcare, Bastien Perrot has led the company to become a leading provider of tailored insurance solutions for expatriates and international professionals relocating to or residing in France.

With over 20 years of industry experience behind the company and a strong client focus, Exclusive Healthcare offers comprehensive cover across health, property, and business insurance-all delivered with a deep understanding of the unique needs of English-speaking expats.

"I've always believed that insurance isn't just about policies, but about people," says Bastien Perrot. "Our mission is to ensure every client feels informed, protected, and genuinely understood."

Under Perrot's leadership, Exclusive Healthcare has built a reputation for transparency, responsiveness, and integrity. As an open brokerage, the firm partners with a broad range of international insurers, allowing for independent advice and customised solutions that fit each client's lifestyle and risk profile.

A defining strength of the firm is its English-language service. Contracts, advice, documentation, and customer support are all provided in English, making it easier for clients unfamiliar with French systems to make well-informed decisions. This clarity is especially valuable in scenarios that involve cross-border moves, legal requirements, and local insurance scheme integration.

Exclusive Healthcare's offering spans far beyond health insurance. The company also provides coverage for vehicles, homes, pets, business operations, legal liability, retirement planning, and valuable collections. This broad portfolio allows clients-whether individuals, families, or SMEs-to consolidate their coverage under one trusted provider.

What truly sets the firm apart is its human touch. From Bastien's empathetic leadership to team members who are renowned for her dedication and care, Exclusive Healthcare embodies a service-first culture. Clients often cite the firm's clear communication, personal attention, and long-term reliability as key reasons for their continued trust.

"Insurance is about long-term peace of mind," adds Perrot. "We're here to be a constant point of contact, not just at the start of a policy, but throughout life's transitions."

To learn more about Bastien Perrot's leadership and the full suite of services offered by Exclusive Healthcare, visit www.exclusive-healthcare.com. For details on the 2025 CEO Awards, visit www.bwmonline.com/awards.

