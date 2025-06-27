Ridgefield Park, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Bulldog Reporter is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in the PR and communications industry over the past year.

Renowned as the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists, the Bulldog PR Awards offer a unique and media-savvy evaluation of the most exceptional campaigns, individuals, and agencies in the field. For more than 2 decades, the program has celebrated those who advance the industry through innovation, creativity, and meaningful storytelling.

Each year, the Bulldog PR Awards honor a Grand Prize winner in each major category, highlighting work that stands out. To qualify for a Grand Prize, applicants must have entered multiple categories and earned Gold Awards at least twice.

This year's Grand Prize winners are:

More Plants on Plates Illinois by Stomping Ground Strategies for Best Campaign of 2024

Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. for PR Star of 2024

Vicarious PR for Best PR Agency of 2024

"What fascinated me about judging this year's contest is the steady hand of veteran leaders at legacy firms. They nurture their teams and can articulately explain to clients why the firm's creative work is vital," says longtime Bulldog PR Awards judge Tom Hallman, Jr., a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer with The (Portland) Oregonian. "I was also pleased to see the emergence of the next generation of young leaders, and the birth of new firms with new ideas."

"Another terrific year of entries showcasing the sheer talent and ingenuity in PR, from the creative brainstorming these teams engage in to the brilliant strategies and execution that follow," says Richard Carufel, Bulldog Reporter editor and awards judge. "I'm always amazed to see so many new approaches in these campaigns, how effectively firms are incorporating new tools and technologies, and achieving such remarkable results."

"The level of talent and creativity in the PR/marketing industry-as seen in all these entries-is at an all-time high. Being a judge allows me to see behind the scenes, and that is where the hard work and magic takes place," adds Hallman. "Congratulations to all the winners."

The full list of the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards winners is below.

To learn more about the Bulldog PR Awards, visit bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines and upcoming awards programs.

Campaign Categories

Grand Prize - Best Campaign of 2024

Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois

Best Integration of PR and Marketing

Gold: Edelman Italy - Knorr, "Regenerate your Vibes"

Edelman Italy - Knorr, "Regenerate your Vibes" Silver: Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois

Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois Bronze: (W)right On Communications - Outreach Program to Support a $5.5-Billion Legal Settlement

Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign

Gold: Coriolis Company

Best Healthcare Campaign

Gold: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with MediaSource - The Parental Loneliness Epidemic

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with MediaSource - The Parental Loneliness Epidemic Silver: The Abbi Agency - Nevada Health Link 2024-25 Open Enrollment Campaign

The Abbi Agency - Nevada Health Link 2024-25 Open Enrollment Campaign Bronze: VSC PR - Baby or Your Money Back

Best Business to Business (B2B) Campaign

Gold: Wireside Communications - Sygnia

Wireside Communications - Sygnia Silver: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Helps Eaton Let Media Drive Into The Future of Electric Trucks

French/West/Vaughan - FWV Helps Eaton Let Media Drive Into The Future of Electric Trucks Silver: Tier One Partners

Tier One Partners Bronze: Wireside Communications - NTT Upgrade 2024

Best Technology/Software Campaign

Gold: Red Fan Communications for S&S Activewear

Red Fan Communications for S&S Activewear Silver: Coyne PR - Revolutionizing Digital Therapeutics with Rejoyn

Coyne PR - Revolutionizing Digital Therapeutics with Rejoyn Bronze: Wireside Communications - Enfabrica

Best Financial Services Campaign

Gold: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Secures Positive Results for Combination Announcement of Two Credit Union Industry Powerhouses

French/West/Vaughan - FWV Secures Positive Results for Combination Announcement of Two Credit Union Industry Powerhouses Silver: Havas Formula - Chase Fraud & Scam Prevention: Back-To-School Season Scams Earned Media Campaign

Havas Formula - Chase Fraud & Scam Prevention: Back-To-School Season Scams Earned Media Campaign Bronze: 10 to 1 Public Relations

Best Beauty, Fashion or Lifestyle Campaign

Gold: Kaplow Communications x Madison Reed: Advancing the Next Generation of Women Athletes with the Team ColorWonder Campaign

Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget

Gold: Hawthorne Strategy Group and Lasagna Love - National Lasagna Day 2024

Hawthorne Strategy Group and Lasagna Love - National Lasagna Day 2024 Silver: Clearlink - Chief of Cheer - CableTV.com & DIRECTV

Clearlink - Chief of Cheer - CableTV.com & DIRECTV Bronze: Coyne PR - Booked in a Blink: PEEPS® Sweet Suite Is a Smash Success

Best Local/Hyperlocal Campaign

Gold: Clearlink - Houston Compare and Save

Clearlink - Houston Compare and Save Silver: Coyne PR - Fore the Win: Coyne PR and LIV Golf's Breakthrough Year in PR

Coyne PR - Fore the Win: Coyne PR and LIV Golf's Breakthrough Year in PR Bronze: Coyne PR - Claritin Takes the Itch Out of Wichita

Best Purpose/Brand Values Campaign

Gold: Edelman Italy - Mentadent "How Old is Your Smile: Prevention extends the life of your teeth; at any age"

Edelman Italy - Mentadent "How Old is Your Smile: Prevention extends the life of your teeth; at any age" Silver: AC Milan - Her Name in the Game

AC Milan - Her Name in the Game Bronze: HUNTER - Lysol HERE for Healthy Schools

Best Green/ Environmental/ Sustainability Campaign

Gold: elemental mktg

elemental mktg Silver: Tier One Partners

Tier One Partners Bronze: SolComms LLC - Blueland: Pods Are Plastic

Best Not-for-Profit/ Association Campaign

Gold: Jewish Federation of Delaware - Together As One

Jewish Federation of Delaware - Together As One Silver: The Mach 1 Group - Bike MS: Texas MS 150 2024

The Mach 1 Group - Bike MS: Texas MS 150 2024 Bronze: White House Historical Association and FleishmanHillard: Introducing The People's House: A White House Experience

Best Issue/ Cause Advocacy Campaign

Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois

Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois Silver: American Cleaning Institute - ACI Packets Up! Campaign

Best Public Affairs Campaign

Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Land Back Campaign

Stomping Ground Strategies - Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Land Back Campaign Silver: The Mach 1 Group - Texas Secretary of State 2024 Voter Education Tour

The Mach 1 Group - Texas Secretary of State 2024 Voter Education Tour Bronze: FleishmanHillard - Fighting for Our Nation's Caregivers

Best Community Engagement Campaign

Gold: Sterling Communications changes perspectives for a high-tech water utility

Best Crisis Management

Gold: Hawthorne Strategy Group - Communicating McCormick Place's Strides in Bird Protections

Hawthorne Strategy Group - Communicating McCormick Place's Strides in Bird Protections Silver: C-Strategies - Utilizing Proactive, Strategic Communications to Guide Howard Brown Health Through Financial Restructuring

Best Content Marketing Campaign

Gold: Clearlink - Houston Compare and Save

Clearlink - Houston Compare and Save Silver: Coyne PR - Blitzing the Region: A Targeted Approach for iovera°

Best Consumer Product Launch

Gold: Gregory FCA - MAMMOTION LUBA 2 Launch

Gregory FCA - MAMMOTION LUBA 2 Launch Silver: Adobe - Photoshop Mobile Launch

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives Campaign

Gold: Syneos Health - Magnolia's Guide to Adventuring

Best Global Campaign

Gold: Coyne PR - Hilton's Global 2025 Trends Report: Unlocking the Year of the Travel Maximizer

Best Holiday Campaign

Gold: Clearlink - Chief of Cheer - CableTV.com & DIRECTV

Clearlink - Chief of Cheer - CableTV.com & DIRECTV Silver: Public Dialog - AMADRIA PARK - 'Time for Undiscovered Croatia'

Best Integration of Traditional and New Media

Gold: Clearlink - Chief of Cheer - CableTV.com & DIRECTV

Clearlink - Chief of Cheer - CableTV.com & DIRECTV Silver: RH Strategic Communications - Achieving Narrative Escape Velocity: Shaping Forescout's Market Position From Legacy to Leader

RH Strategic Communications - Achieving Narrative Escape Velocity: Shaping Forescout's Market Position From Legacy to Leader Bronze: Havas Formula - Chase Family Banking

Best Brand Launch

Gold: Edelman Italy - Knorr, "Regenerate your Vibes"

Edelman Italy - Knorr, "Regenerate your Vibes" Silver: French/West/Vaughan - FWV and AMP3's PR Victory: Wrangler x Lainey Wilson

French/West/Vaughan - FWV and AMP3's PR Victory: Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Bronze: Public Dialog & Inchcape Motor Polska

Best Media Relations Campaign

Gold: MikeWorldWide - Impactful Insights: Thrivent's Surround Sound Survey Strategy

MikeWorldWide - Impactful Insights: Thrivent's Surround Sound Survey Strategy Silver: Coyne PR - Setting the Stage for Summit Therapeutics: Introducing a New Leader in Lung Cancer Treatment

Coyne PR - Setting the Stage for Summit Therapeutics: Introducing a New Leader in Lung Cancer Treatment Bronze: Stony Brook Medicine - Knowledge is Contagious: Educating the Public of Emerging Infectious Diseases

Best Newsjacking Campaign

Gold: Havas Formula - Progressive Insurance's "Un-Become Your Parents in Paris" Campaign

Havas Formula - Progressive Insurance's "Un-Become Your Parents in Paris" Campaign Silver: SolComms LLC - Nadya, "Dear President Biden"

SolComms LLC - Nadya, "Dear President Biden" Bronze: Clearlink - ACP Report - 23 Million Households Could Lose Internet Access

Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt

Gold: Coyne PR - CeraVe Embarks on a Multi-City Drama Free Cleansing Tour

Coyne PR - CeraVe Embarks on a Multi-City Drama Free Cleansing Tour Silver: HUNTER - Lysol Air Sanitizer The Germ Zone

HUNTER - Lysol Air Sanitizer The Germ Zone Bronze: Stomping Ground Strategies - 2024 National Women's Soccer League Championship

Best Thought Leadership Campaign

Gold: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Energizes Freedom Solar Power CEO Bret Biggart's LinkedIn

Best Use of Influencers

Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois

Stomping Ground Strategies - More Plants on Plates Illinois Silver: French/West/Vaughan - Influencers Grow NC By Train Socials in Lightning-Speed

French/West/Vaughan - Influencers Grow NC By Train Socials in Lightning-Speed Bronze: Hawthorne Strategy Group and Chicago Dental Society - Driving ROI through Authentic Influence

Best Use of Personality/Celebrity

Gold: EvolveMKD - Tackling Viking's Disease with a Pro Football Hall of Famer

EvolveMKD - Tackling Viking's Disease with a Pro Football Hall of Famer Silver: Coyne PR - Missy Franklin Dives into Kidney Disease Awareness with Otsuka Collaboration

Coyne PR - Missy Franklin Dives into Kidney Disease Awareness with Otsuka Collaboration Bronze: Coyne PR - MiraLAX Exposes The Gut Gap

Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer

Gold: REQ - Turning Data into Headlines: How SpyCloud and REQ Partnered to Amplify SpyCloud's Cyber Research

REQ - Turning Data into Headlines: How SpyCloud and REQ Partnered to Amplify SpyCloud's Cyber Research Silver: Say Communications & Gigamon - Hybrid Cloud Security: Closing the Cybersecurity Preparedness Gap

Say Communications & Gigamon - Hybrid Cloud Security: Closing the Cybersecurity Preparedness Gap Bronze: Clearlink - Mobile Overspending Report

Best Use of Social Media

Gold: Syneos Health - What's Your Legacy?

Syneos Health - What's Your Legacy? Silver: Hunter PR - BAND-AID® Brand "Stuck on You"

Hunter PR - BAND-AID® Brand "Stuck on You" Bronze: Adobe - Surreal Juxtapose

Best Use of Video/Multimedia

Gold: Syneos Health - Magnolia's Guide to Adventuring

Syneos Health - Magnolia's Guide to Adventuring Silver: Orlando Health with MediaSource - Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Orlando Health with MediaSource - Skin Cancer Awareness Month Bronze: French/West/Vaughan - FWV and Pendleton Whisky Shine on the Year of the Cowgirl

Best Virtual Event Campaign

Gold: SEGA Unites Sonic Fans Globally Through Sonic Central's 2024 Virtual Event

Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign

Gold: Coyne PR - Immersive Storytelling in Hospitality: Showcasing the Best of Hilton

Coyne PR - Immersive Storytelling in Hospitality: Showcasing the Best of Hilton Silver: Havas PR

Individual Categories

Grand Prize - PR Star of 2024

Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.

Leader of the Year (Agency)

Gold: Katherine McLane, The Mach 1 Group

Katherine McLane, The Mach 1 Group Silver: Dara Busch, HAVAS PR North America

Dara Busch, HAVAS PR North America Bronze: Rick French, French/West/Vaughan

Public Relations Professional of the Year

Gold: Kylee Kaetzel, SolComms LLC

Kylee Kaetzel, SolComms LLC Silver: Becky Carroll, C-Strategies

PR Up and Comer

Gold: Rachel Davenport, Guarisco Group, LLC

Rachel Davenport, Guarisco Group, LLC Silver: Caroline Payne, The Mach 1 Group

Caroline Payne, The Mach 1 Group Silver: Lilly Bromberg , SolComms LLC

Lilly Bromberg , SolComms LLC Bronze: Payton Kaufman, Fahlgren Mortine

PR Star Under 40

Gold: Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.

Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. Silver: Amanda Drum, Press Kitchen

Amanda Drum, Press Kitchen Bronze: Alice Martinez, Zebra Partners

PR Professional Who Makes a Difference

Gold: Mary Bell Love, The Mach 1 Group

Mary Bell Love, The Mach 1 Group Silver: Stacy Martinet, Adobe

Media Relations Professional of the Year

Gold: Karalyn Hoover, SolComms LLC

Agency Categories

Grand Prize - Best PR Agency of 2024

Vicarious PR

Best Client Service/Client Relations

Gold: The Abbi Agency

The Abbi Agency Silver: Kaplow Communications

Kaplow Communications Bronze: SolComms LLC

Most AI-Ready Agency

Gold: 10 to 1 Public Relations

Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year

Gold: Red Fan Communications

Red Fan Communications Silver: Merritt Group

Merritt Group Bronze: Aspectus Group

Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year

Gold: French/West/Vaughan

French/West/Vaughan Silver: Coyne Public Relations

Coyne Public Relations Bronze: HAVAS Red U.S.

Best Boutique Agency

Gold: Disrupt PR

Disrupt PR Silver: MediaSource

MediaSource Bronze: Capwell Communications

Best Industry-Focused Agency

Gold: Vicarious PR

Vicarious PR Silver: Vested

Vested Bronze: Violet PR

Most Innovative Agency

Gold: French/West/Vaughan

Best PR and Communications Agency Team of the Year

Gold: Digital PR Team at NP Digital

Digital PR Team at NP Digital Silver: REQ PR Team

Large Agency of the Year

Gold: HUNTER

HUNTER Silver: Fahlgren Mortine

Fahlgren Mortine Bronze: Havas PR North America

Midsize Agency of the Year

Gold: SolComms LLC

SolComms LLC Silver: C-Strategies

C-Strategies Silver: EvolveMKD

EvolveMKD Bronze: KCSA Strategic Communications

Small Agency/ Sole Practitioner of the Year

Gold: Capwell Communications

Capwell Communications Gold: elemental mktg

Agency That Gets Results

Gold: Vicarious PR

Vicarious PR Silver: French/West/Vaughan

French/West/Vaughan Bronze: Fahlgren Mortine

