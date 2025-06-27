Heeros Plc: Heeros Plc applies for the delisting of its shares from First North Growth Market Finland

Heeros Oyj | Company Release | June 27, 2025 at 13:00:00 EEST

The Board of Directors of Heeros Plc ("Heeros") has today resolved to apply for the removal of Heeros' shares from public trading and the delisting of Heeros' shares from First North Growth Market Finland maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq First North").

Accountor Finago Oy ("Accountor") holds more than 90 percent of all the issued and outstanding shares and voting rights in Heeros. As previously announced, Accountor has, by its application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce dated 12 March 2025, commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Heeros' minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Heeros.

The Board of Directors of Heeros has today submitted an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the removal of Heeros' shares from public trading and the delisting of the shares from Nasdaq First North. In the application, it is requested that the removal of Heeros' shares from public trading and the delisting of the shares from Nasdaq First North would become effective as soon as possible after Accountor has obtained title to all the issued and outstanding shares in Heeros by placing a security referred to in Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act.

ACCOUNTOR SOFTWARE IN BRIEF

Accountor Software specialises in software for financial and HR management. It is driven by empowering Nordic businesses to thrive with innovative solutions that make work more efficient and effortless. Accountor Software is a participant of the UN's Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. The group employs about 700 experts and its headquarters is in Espoo, Finland.

HEEROS IN BRIEF

Heeros is a pioneer in SaaS corporate software with a mission to develop software for streamlined business management. Heeros seeks to meet the needs of corporate and financial management clients by providing software suites for the digitalization of business-critical financial management, ERP and HR processes. Heeros was established in 2000.