Lindex Group Oyj: Helsinki District court has approved Lindex Group plc's application for the amendment of the restructuring programme - the Group's strategic assessment continues

Helsinki District court has approved Lindex Group plc's application for the amendment of the restructuring programme - the Group's strategic assessment continues

On 9 June 2025, Lindex Group plc announced the settlement of the last dispute related to its restructuring programme. This enabled the Group to seek an amendment to the restructuring programme in the Helsinki District Court in accordance with the settlement, and to commence the process to end the restructuring programme.

The District Court has now approved the amendment to the restructuring programme. Lindex Group will therefore proceed to fulfil the obligations agreed in the settlement agreement and the restructuring programme. The supervisor of Lindex Group's restructuring programme is expected to thereafter prepare a final report on the implementation of the programme, which will end the restructuring programme when all the actions agreed between the parties have been implemented. Lindex Group currently expects this to occur during the third quarter of 2025.

"Being able to leave the lengthy restructuring programme finally behind us is a very positive milestone as it has impacted both the Group's business operations and the ongoing strategic assessment. The Board of Directors of Lindex Group has been carrying out an extensive investigation on the strategic alternatives for the Stockmann department store business. Ending the restructuring has brought a renewed focus to the assessment, which is progressing. Lindex Group will communicate the outcome of this work during the second half of 2025," says Sari Pohjonen, Chair of Lindex Group's Board of Directors.

Lindex Group's Board of Directors continues to fully focus on the strategic assessment in order to evaluate the best long-term alternative for the Stockmann department store business from the perspectives of all of the company's stakeholders. Lindex Group plc will provide an update on the assessment when appropriate.

