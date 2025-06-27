Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: 920872 | ISIN: BE0003755692 | Ticker-Symbol: AGE
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 11:21
0,967 Euro
+1,15 % +0,011
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGFA-GEVAERT NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGFA-GEVAERT NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9750,97515:41
1,0141,02615:47
27.06.2025 13:48 Uhr
Arbitral Tribunal acting under ICC Rules of Arbitration issues final award in an arbitration between Agfa-Gevaert and the insolvency receiver of AgfaPhoto GmbH

June 27, 2025 - 1.45 PM CET
Regulated information - Contains inside information

Arbitral Tribunal acting under ICC Rules of Arbitration issues final award in an arbitration between Agfa-Gevaert and the insolvency receiver of AgfaPhoto GmbH

Mortsel, Belgium - June 27, 2025 - 1.45 PM CET

An Arbitral Tribunal acting under the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Rules of Arbitration has rendered a final award in the last arbitration proceeding with a possible material impact between Agfa-Gevaert and the insolvency receiver of AgfaPhoto GmbH.

The Arbitral Tribunal dismissed all claims asserted by the insolvency receiver of AgfaPhoto GmbH relating to an alleged undercapitalization of AgfaPhoto GmbH in connection with Agfa-Gevaert's carve-out and contribution of its entire consumer imaging business (photography division) to AgfaPhoto GmbH in 2004. The Arbitral Tribunal ordered the insolvency receiver of AgfaPhoto GmbH to pay to Agfa-Gevaert approximately 38 million euro plus interest for costs incurred in the arbitration.

Subject to stringent requirements, the insolvency receiver of AgfaPhoto GmbH may file a request for annulment of the award before a German court within the next 3 months.

Agfa expects to successfully close this period and to work further on the growth strategy of the Agfa-Gevaert Group.

About Agfa-Gevaert
"The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology, with nearly 160 years of experience. Agfa develops, manufactures and markets analog and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for the printing industry, for the green hydrogen industry and for specific industrial applications. In 2024, the Group realized a turnover of 1,138 million euro."

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. +32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com


