PureSquare: PureVPN Debuts Fully Customizable White-Label Password Manager as Part of Expanding B2B Privacy Suite

ROAD TOWN, VG / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / PureVPN, a long-standing leader in privacy-centric technology, has officially launched its White-Label Password Manager, a fully brandable, compliance-ready solution designed for businesses and platforms seeking to deliver secure credential management under their own name.

This release marks a strategic milestone in PureVPN's expansion beyond VPN infrastructure, toward a broader privacy ecosystem tailored for enterprises, mid-sized organizations, consumer and utility apps, cybersecurity platforms, fintech and crypto applications. The password manager is the first in the wave of privacy and identity solutions designed to help partners reduce churn, unlock new monetization channels, and deepen user trust through branded security offerings.

"We're not just entering the password management space, we're redefining who gets to participate in it," said Bilal Saleem Khan, Director of Products Commercial & Enterprise Partnership at PureSquare. "This platform empowers businesses to offer password security on their own terms, with their own branding, their own revenue models, and their own user experience. We've built this solution by carefully studying the top use cases where mainstream password managers fall short, especially for platforms that need deeper integration, full brand control, and user data sovereignty.

Combined with our foundation in SOC 2, GDPR, and ISO-aligned security architecture, partners can confidently deliver secure credential management that meets the highest global standards."

Built for Integration, Not Interruption

PureVPN's Password Manager is designed from the ground up for seamless integration, giving partners the tools to embed robust credential management into their apps, products, or workflows with minimal engineering overhead.

• Zero-Knowledge Architecture: End-to-end encryption built on AES-256 and Argon2id ensures complete data confidentiality, even PureVPN can't access stored information.

• Cross-Platform SDKs & SSO Protocols: Cross-Platform SDKs & Authentication Flexibility: Native SDKs for mobile, desktop, and web environments allow for rapid integration. Designed to support secure login workflows and enterprise-ready identity models.

• Offline Access with Intelligent Syncing: Users can access their encrypted vaults without connectivity, with automatic synchronization across devices once reconnected. All credentials are stored using end-to-end encrypted vaults accessible across devices via secure cloud synchronization.

Trusted by Businesses, Driven by Real-World Demand

PureVPN's white-label VPN infrastructure is already trusted by over 150 partners worldwide, including telecom operators, cybersecurity vendors, fintech platforms, and SaaS providers, who have successfully deployed privacy solutions to millions of users. These integrations have not only reinforced PureVPN's credibility as a privacy infrastructure provider but have also unlocked new recurring revenue streams for partners through premium feature bundling and cross-sell opportunities with complete control over branding, UX, policy enforcement, and deployment models.

Availability

The PureVPN White-Label Password Manager is available now through the PureVPN Partner Program. The launch package includes full onboarding support, developer integration guides, and compliance documentation to ensure a smooth and scalable rollout.

About PureVPN

With nearly two decades of experience in digital privacy, the company is expanding its footprint into configurable security products for modern businesses. Through its white-label division PureWL, PureVPN powers privacy-forward offerings for telecoms, SaaS providers, fintech platforms, and security suites in over 150 countries.

