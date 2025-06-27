Digital Asset Technologies Inc.: Digital Asset Technologies Appoints Marcus Ingram as Chief Executive Officer and Director

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Technologies Inc. (CSE: DATT) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("DATT" or the "Company"), a technology focused investment issuer, is pleased to announce that Marcus Ingram, the current CEO of its wholly owned portfolio company, LiquidLink, has been appointed as the new CEO and Director of DATT. Mr. Ingram will also continue in his role as CEO of LiquidLink while taking on executive leadership across DATT's broader portfolio and strategy.

This appointment follows the resignation of Young Bann as CEO and Director of DATT. The Company would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Bann for his dedicated service and contributions in leading the Company through its formative period. Mr. Bann will continue as an Advisor to the Company to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr. Ingram brings deep experience and a bold vision to DATT, having led LiquidLink in its mission to make blockchain-based payments as seamless as email.

"I'm truly honored to take on the role of CEO at Digital Asset Technologies," said Marcus Ingram. "LiquidLink has been, and will remain, my passion. Our mission to make payments as effortless and universal as email is just the beginning. But blockchain and digital assets open the door to so much more.

I see an incredible future ahead: the resurgence of Web3 gaming and immersive metaverse experiences, the ongoing transformation of global finance through DeFi, and the rise of DePIN-Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks-which enable communities to own and operate real-world infrastructure like connectivity, energy, and mobility systems.

The intersection of AI agents and Web3 is especially exciting, as we begin to see autonomous digital actors participating in decentralized economies. This is a space with immense potential, and I believe DATT is in a unique position to lead. We'll be actively exploring opportunities to acquire or incubate startups in these and other breakthrough sectors.

I firmly believe LiquidLink has the potential to become a unicorn in one of the largest markets on Earth, and I'm equally committed to building or acquiring other ventures with that same level of impact."

As CEO of DATT, Mr. Ingram will oversee strategic investments and identify new ventures across Web3, blockchain infrastructure, and emerging digital economies.

About Digital Asset Technologies Inc.

Digital Asset Technologies (CSE: DATT) is a publicly traded investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing technology. Through its portfolio company, Liquidlink AI Corp., the Company has entered the blockchain technology sector with a focus on real-world asset tokenization, decentralized infrastructure, and advanced trading analytics.

Email: info@datech.ca

?Learn more: https://www.datech.ca

About LiquidLink

?

LiquidLink is a portfolio company of Digital Asset Technologies Inc., focused on building secure, interoperable infrastructure for the tokenized economy. Its flagship product, Xrpfy, provides self-custody discovery tools, trading intelligence, and RWA launchpad capabilities for the XRPL ecosystem and is expanding to support multiple blockchains.

Media Contact:

?Marcus Ingram

marcus@liquidlink.ai

LiquidLink Website: https://liquidlink.ai

LiquidLink X (Twitter): @LiquidLink_XRP

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact Marcus Ingram, CEO, marcus@liquidlink.ai.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "subject to", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, current and future investments, and updated Investment Policy. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, but the actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally and a failure to obtain the necessary approvals from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.