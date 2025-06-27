Autonomix Medical, Inc. Granted New U.S. Patent for Innovative Catheter-Based Platform Technology

Patent supports the Company's broader mission to advance minimally invasive, nerve-focused treatments across high-need indications

Strengthens strategic position in a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity and expands Autonomix's growing global IP portfolio with over 80 issued patents

THE WOODLANDS, TX, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) ("Autonomix" or the "Company"), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,279,889 B2 (the '889 patent) titled, "Systems and Methods for Neurological Traffic and/or Receptor Functional Evaluation and/or Modification." The newly issued '899 patent relates to but is not limited to advanced systems and methods for locating, monitoring and mapping electrophysiological signals before, during and following a neuromodulation or denervation procedures. Furthermore, the patent explicitly contemplates tools to access small vessels and navigation to the target area to treat cancerous tumors and the pain associated with cancerous tumors. The technology is designed to treat conditions influenced by sympathetic nerve activity, including renal denervation for hypertension, chronic pain syndromes, cardiac modulation and metabolic and neurological disorders.

"This granted patent represents a significant step forward in our mission to improve patient outcomes by delivering more effective, less invasive treatments for conditions involving the nervous system, including chronic pain, autonomic dysfunction associated with hypertension and a range of other nerve-related disorders. We are pleased to strengthen our IP portfolio and further enhance our intellectual property position in the rapidly growing nerve-focused therapeutics space, enabling us to protect our innovations and deliver improved solutions for both clinicians and patients," commented Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix.

In particular, the '899 patent describes the Autonimix technology including, but not limited to: use of sensors integrated into microneedles for deep tissue access; multiband optical sensors for tissue viability and tone; microfingers for gentle, reliable contact and distributed sensing; and control systems that automatically adjust treatment based on feedback signals.

Autonomix's first-in-class technology platform utilizes a catheter-based microchip sensing array antenna that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. Once target nerves are identified, Autonomix uses its proprietary RF ablation technology to kill targeted nerves, enabling a precision guided sense, treat and verify approach to addressing a number of disease categories from chronic pain management to hypertension and cardiology. Current approaches, primarily relying on opioids or invasive ethanol injections, can provide only limited relief and may lead to risky side effects.

The Company expects to submit an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) and commence U.S. clinical trials in 2025 to support a labeling indication to commercialize the Autonomix Sensing and RF Ablation System in the U.S. as a treatment for pancreatic cancer pain.

For more information about the Company's technology, please visit autonomix.com.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.



Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements



Some of the statements in this release are "forward-looking statements," which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential of the technology to treat cancerous tumors and the pain associated with pancreatic cancer, and timing of its submission of an IDE and the commencement of U.S. clinical trials. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "might," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes."



Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 31, 2025, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

