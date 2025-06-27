Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A3CR8G | ISIN: US48553T1060 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JN
Tradegate
24.06.25 | 20:53
15,500 Euro
+2,65 % +0,400
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders' approval (the "Proposed Resolutions") as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting dated May 22, 2025 has been adopted at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") held in Beijing, China today.

After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) each of Mr. Yu Zhang, Mr. Xu Chen is re-elected as an executive director of the Company, Mr. Haiyang Yu is re-elected as a non-executive director of the Company and each of Mr. Yonggang Sun and Ms. Hongyu Liu is re-elected as an independent non-executive director of the Company, and (ii) the directors of the Company are granted a general unconditional mandate to allot, issue and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares (including any sale and/or transfer of treasury shares) and a general unconditional mandate to purchase the Company's own shares and/or ADSs, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the notice of the AGM.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

KANZHUN LIMITED
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kanzhun.com

In China:

PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS
Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1-212-481-2050
Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com


