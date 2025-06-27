Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A416QN | ISIN: US42328V8845 | Ticker-Symbol: 26H0
München
27.06.25 | 08:02
0,298 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 14:36 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.: Helius Medical Technologies Announces Reverse Stock Split

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, announced today a 1-for-50 reverse split of its Class A common stock, par value $0.001 ("common stock"), effective at 5:00 pm Eastern time on June 30, 2025. Beginning on July 1, 2025, the Company's common stock will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a split adjusted basis.

At the Company's special meeting of stockholders on May 23, 2025, the stockholders approved a proposal to amend the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse split of the Company's outstanding common stock at a ratio in the range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-250 to be determined at the discretion of our Board of Directors, whereby each outstanding 2 to 250 shares would be combined, converted and changed into 1 share of common stock, to enable the Company to comply with the Nasdaq Stock Market's continued listing requirements. Subsequently, the Board of Directors approved the reverse split at a ratio of 1-for-50. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 50 shares of the company's common stock issued and outstanding will be automatically converted into one share of common stock, with no change in the $0.001 par value per share or authorized number of shares of common stock.

Upon effectiveness, the reverse stock split will cause a reduction in the number of shares of common stock outstanding and issuable upon the conversion of the Company's outstanding stock options and warrants in proportion to the ratio of the reverse split and will cause a proportionate increase in the conversion and exercise prices of such stock options and warrants. Any fraction of a share of common stock that would be created as a result of the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded down to the next whole share and the stockholder will receive cash equal to the market value of the fractional share, determined by multiplying such fraction by the closing sales price of the Company's common stock as reported on Nasdaq on the last trading day before the Reverse Stock Split becomes effective (on a split-adjusted basis).

The Company's common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "HSDT." The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split is 42328V 876.

The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 150 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 33.8 million to approximately 0.7 million.

Additional information about the reverse stock split can be found in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2025, a copy of which is also available on the Company's website under the Investor Relations page.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain's ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company's first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®). For more information about PoNS or Helius Medical Technologies, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
investorrelations@heliusmedical.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.