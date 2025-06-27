Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 14:58 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Incora Showcases Strategic Growth and Industry Momentum at 2025 Paris Air Show

Company announces geographic expansion and reinforces its leadership in global aerospace supply chain solutions

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a high-impact presence at the 2025 Paris Air Show, Incora, a leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the aerospace and defense sectors, is proud to highlight a series of milestones underscoring its strong growth trajectory and deepening customer partnerships.

At the show, Incora engaged with dozens of global OEMs, marquee industry sub-tiers, Tier 1 suppliers, and MRO providers, reinforcing its position as a trusted, agile partner across the aerospace value chain. The company also unveiled investments in next-generation automation and robotics, further demonstrating its commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer performance.

"The Paris Air Show was a powerful reflection of where the industry is headed, and of Incora's role in shaping that future," said David Coleal, CEO of Incora. "We are proud of the trust our partners place in us, and we're doubling down on our mission to streamline the supply chain, increase efficiency, optimize costs, and deliver world-class solutions at a global scale."

Throughout the week, Incora's chalet proved to be one of the show's most sought-after destinations. The team held more than 200 high-level meetings with key stakeholders, resulting in contract expansions, new supply agreements, and reinforced demand for its integrated services and global logistics capabilities. These engagements also showcased Incora's continued investment in digital transformation, inventory optimization, and supply chain resilience-critical priorities in a rapidly evolving aerospace landscape.

A major highlight from this year's show was the signing of three new Long-Term Agreements (LTAs) with India-based suppliers, marking a pivotal step in Incora's ongoing strategy to expand its global supplier network.

"I am especially pleased to announce the signing of three new LTAs with India-based suppliers at this year's show," said Simon Stephens, SVP of Sourcing and Procurement at Incora. "This milestone follows months of dedicated work and strategic planning. These agreements not only enhance our supply chain efficiency but also reinforce our commitment to supporting the economic development of the regions where we operate."

Another key announcement underscoring Incora's global growth was the expansion of its international footprint. Building on recent investments in California, the company revealed plans for a major new facility in India, establishing a meaningful in-country presence in one of the world's fastest-growing aerospace markets. The newly signed LTAs reinforce this commitment on the ground. In parallel, Incora is also expanding into the United Arab Emirates, further strengthening its reach and responsiveness across the EMEA region.

These investments reflect Incora's long-term vision to support customers with greater proximity, capacity, and speed, while strengthening its position as a supply chain leader on a truly global scale.

From business aviation to commercial airframes, defense platforms, and industrial solutions, Incora's tailored solutions are helping customers manage complexity, reduce downtime, and drive long-term value.

"We are building something powerful at Incora," added Coleal. "This moment at the Paris Air Show is not just a reflection of our progress, it's a launchpad for the next phase of our journey."

For more information, visit www.incora.com

About Incora
Incora is a leading, global provider of innovative supply chain solutions to the aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries. Formed through the combination of Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair, Incora integrates its capabilities across global procurement, inventory management, logistics, and value-added services to deliver smarter solutions that keep fleets flying.

Media Contact:
Karen Hamill
Communications Strategy Group


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.