Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
27.06.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + U.S. & China agree to framework of deal

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

J.D. Durkin delivers the pre-market update on June 27th

  • Stocks are moving fractionally higher Friday morning, with the S&P 500 on pace to set a record after finishing just shy of the mark on Thursday. Overall, the major averages each ended Thursday's session higher.
  • President Trump told reporters yesterday that the U.S. and China agreed to the framework of a trade deal. This development comes after initial talks in Geneva in May resulted in a postponement of escalating reciprocal tariffs.
  • Later this morning, the University of Michigan will reveal its final June reading on consumer sentiment. A preliminary reading earlier in the month showed that sentiment had risen by 16% since May.

Opening Bell
COtwo Advisors celebrates the launch of CTWO, the first ETP providing physical exposure to the European Union Emissions Trading System

Closing Bell
New York Life Investments recognize IWLG & IWFG for delivering top quartile performance since inception

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720833/NYSE_Market_Update_June_27.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5391973/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--us--china-agree-to-framework-of-deal-302493260.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
