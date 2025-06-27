Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dr. Remus Repta: Scottsdale Surgeon Remus Repta Redefines Body Contouring With 'Plus Size Tummy Tuck'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Remus Repta, MD, is breaking down barriers in aesthetic medicine with his proprietary Plus Size Tummy Tuck®, an advanced body contouring procedure designed specifically for patients with higher BMIs. Offered exclusively at his Scottsdale practice, this innovative technique expands access to safe, transformative surgery for individuals who have traditionally been turned away due to BMI restrictions.

Unlike standard abdominoplasty procedures, Dr. Repta's Plus Size Tummy Tuck® is tailored for patients with BMI above 40. He has been able to help patients achieve better abdominal contour with BMI as high as 88 with dozens of patients having BMI above 70.

Combining excess skin removal, abdominal muscle tightening, and strategic liposuction, his outpatient surgery creates a flatter, more contoured abdomen while enhancing mobility and comfort. Some patients have had tissue removed weighing more than 40 pounds, with recovery typically lasting 4 to 6 weeks.

Dr. Repta, co-author of the definitive Atlas of Abdominoplasty (Elsevier, 2008), channels more than 15 years of surgical expertise into an approach that centers on total patient health rather than rigid BMI requirements, allowing more people to achieve lasting aesthetic and functional improvements.

"Surgical solutions should fit the patient, not the other way around," says Dr. Repta.

Patients consistently describe their experience as life-changing, citing both the quality of results and Dr. Repta's compassionate, individualized care. With hundreds of 4- and 5-star reviews, his Scottsdale clinic has become a destination for those seeking expert plus-size body contouring. In addition to the Plus Size Tummy Tuck®, Dr. Repta offers complementary procedures such as the Bra Line Back Lift and Mommy Makeovers, customizing care plans to each patient's needs and goals.

For those who've been told surgery isn't an option, Dr. Repta's Plus Size Tummy Tuck® is rewriting the rules, offering access, safety, and beautiful results without compromise.

To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit www.plussizetummytuck.com or call (855) 377-3782.

About Dr. Remus Repta
Dr. Remus Repta is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a national reputation for excellence in body contouring. As the creator of the Plus Size Tummy Tuck® and co-author of the Atlas of Abdominoplasty, he is a trusted authority in advanced abdominoplasty techniques.

Media Contact:
Repta Plastic Surgery
Scottsdale, AZ
Phone: (855) 377-3782
Email: info@drrepta.com
Website: www.plussizetummytuck.com




.

SOURCE: Dr. Remus Repta



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/scottsdale-surgeon-remus-repta-redefines-body-contouring-with-plus-si-1039947

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.