Dr. Remus Repta: Scottsdale Surgeon Remus Repta Redefines Body Contouring With 'Plus Size Tummy Tuck'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Remus Repta, MD, is breaking down barriers in aesthetic medicine with his proprietary Plus Size Tummy Tuck®, an advanced body contouring procedure designed specifically for patients with higher BMIs. Offered exclusively at his Scottsdale practice, this innovative technique expands access to safe, transformative surgery for individuals who have traditionally been turned away due to BMI restrictions.

Unlike standard abdominoplasty procedures, Dr. Repta's Plus Size Tummy Tuck® is tailored for patients with BMI above 40. He has been able to help patients achieve better abdominal contour with BMI as high as 88 with dozens of patients having BMI above 70.

Combining excess skin removal, abdominal muscle tightening, and strategic liposuction, his outpatient surgery creates a flatter, more contoured abdomen while enhancing mobility and comfort. Some patients have had tissue removed weighing more than 40 pounds, with recovery typically lasting 4 to 6 weeks.

Dr. Repta, co-author of the definitive Atlas of Abdominoplasty (Elsevier, 2008), channels more than 15 years of surgical expertise into an approach that centers on total patient health rather than rigid BMI requirements, allowing more people to achieve lasting aesthetic and functional improvements.

"Surgical solutions should fit the patient, not the other way around," says Dr. Repta.

Patients consistently describe their experience as life-changing, citing both the quality of results and Dr. Repta's compassionate, individualized care. With hundreds of 4- and 5-star reviews, his Scottsdale clinic has become a destination for those seeking expert plus-size body contouring. In addition to the Plus Size Tummy Tuck®, Dr. Repta offers complementary procedures such as the Bra Line Back Lift and Mommy Makeovers, customizing care plans to each patient's needs and goals.

For those who've been told surgery isn't an option, Dr. Repta's Plus Size Tummy Tuck® is rewriting the rules, offering access, safety, and beautiful results without compromise.

To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit www.plussizetummytuck.com or call (855) 377-3782.

About Dr. Remus Repta

Dr. Remus Repta is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a national reputation for excellence in body contouring. As the creator of the Plus Size Tummy Tuck® and co-author of the Atlas of Abdominoplasty, he is a trusted authority in advanced abdominoplasty techniques.

Media Contact:

Repta Plastic Surgery

Scottsdale, AZ

Phone: (855) 377-3782

Email: info@drrepta.com

Website: www.plussizetummytuck.com













SOURCE: Dr. Remus Repta

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/scottsdale-surgeon-remus-repta-redefines-body-contouring-with-plus-si-1039947