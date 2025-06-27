Anzeige
Attorney Share and Lawbrokr Announce Direct Share API Integration

Partnership Streamlines Referrals and Supercharges Intake for Law Firms by Automating the Referral Process and Accelerating Lead-to-Client Conversions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Attorney Share, the legal industry's fastest-growing referral platform, is proud to announce a new integration partnership with Lawbrokr, a leading pre-qualification and digital intake platform for law firms. Through this partnership, firms using Lawbrokr can now activate Attorney Share's Direct Share API, automating the referral process and accelerating lead-to-client conversions - while receiving 20% off their Direct Share API subscription.

Facilitating Referrals For Attorneys

Attorney Share's Direct Share API allows law firms to plug intake sources - AI, forms or call-based - directly into its referral platform. Once a case is determined to be out-of-jurisdiction or outside the firm's criteria, it's automatically posted to Attorney Share's Marketplace and matched with attorneys who meet the relevant parameters. This removes manual bottlenecks and ensures clients are connected with the right lawyer, instantly.

Lawbrokr empowers law firms to modernize their marketing and intake workflows by pre-qualifying potential clients before they even pick up the phone. Built on consumer psychology and conversion-optimized flows, the platform ensures that firms focus time and energy on the right clients - every time.

"By connecting Lawbrokr's pre-qualification platform with Attorney Share's Direct Share API, we're eliminating friction in a historically manual process," said Daniel Steinberg, CEO of Lawbrokr. "Law firms can now streamline referrals without losing visibility or control, ultimately improving outcomes for everyone involved."

This integration unlocks a powerful combination of automation, efficiency, and intelligent routing - giving law firms the tools they need to act faster, reduce admin overhead, and increase their signed case volume with less lift.

"Lawbrokr has built one of the smartest intake solutions in the market," said George Durzi, CEO of Attorney Share. "This integration is a win for our shared users and for every potential client who deserves timely, qualified legal help."

Law firms interested in activating the integration can do so today via the Lawbrokr platform at www.lawbrokr.com or by contacting Attorney Share directly via support@attorneyshare.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Schwartz
Head of Marketing
pr@attorneyshare.com

SOURCE: Attorney Share



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/attorney-share-and-lawbrokr-announce-direct-share-api-integratio-1043247

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
