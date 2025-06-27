John Florey: SAMA Labs and Posh Content Welcome Reelish: A New Chapter in AI-Led Content Creation

Bringing AI-Powered Content Creation Into the SAMA Ecosystem to Help Brands Scale Faster and Smarter

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / In a bold step toward redefining how brands create marketing content at scale, SAMA Labs and its creative division, Posh Content, have officially welcomed Reelish into their ecosystem. An emerging AI-powered platform built to deliver high-performing, scroll-stopping creative without the traditional costs or delays.

Reelish was developed to meet a growing demand: fast, affordable video content that doesn't compromise quality. Designed with modern media buying and performance in mind, the platform enables brands to generate ad-ready social assets in rapidly, empowering businesses to compete in a creator-driven economy without relying on overpriced influencers or unreliable freelancers.

"This is another huge step in our journey to stay ahead of what our clients will need to grow with us," said John Florey, CEO and Co-Founder of SAMA Labs. "We don't need to fear AI-we need to adapt to it. Reelish allows us to offer a solution that's fast, affordable, and built for performance."

A Smarter, Faster Creative Solution

Since launching Posh Content in 2020, SAMA Labs has expanded its capabilities to support both startups and scaling brands. Posh was designed to help businesses produce essential marketing content, without waiting weeks or spending thousands on production.

Now, with Reelish in the fold, the team can offer clients two parallel tracks: high-touch, studio-quality creative and fast-turnaround, AI-powered assets. This hybrid model solves a key problem facing today's marketers: the need for volume, speed, and ROI.

"Reelish helps our clients move quickly without cutting corners," said Stephanie Smith, Creative Director at Posh Content. "It's the perfect blend of automation and brand integrity, built to drive results."

What Brands Can Expect

Speed-to-Market: Assets delivered in days, not weeks

Cost Efficiency: Significantly lower production costs

Creative Control: Maintain brand consistency with AI-driven tools

Performance Focus: Videos optimized for Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and beyond

As ad platforms continue to reward high-volume, short-form creative, Reelish gives brands an edge in testing, scaling, and converting. Whether for DTC, SaaS, or service-based industries, Reelish offers a new content engine designed to meet the pace of digital growth.

About SAMA Labs

SAMA Labs is a full-funnel digital growth agency that helps brands scale through a proven flywheel strategy system and creative execution. The agency has driven over $100M in client revenue across Meta, Google, Email and Popular Marketplaces like Amazona and Tiktok.

About Posh Content

Posh Content, the creative arm of SAMA Labs, specializes in UGC, ad creative, and branded video production that converts. Having worked with household businesses such as Tommy John, Revelon, Peet's Coffee, and others, it quickly adapts to any brand to make amazing creatives.

