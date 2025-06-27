Landmark Cinema and Too Good To Go Celebrate Groundbreaking Food Waste Partnership in Canada

Landmark is the first cinema in North America to be featured on the food waste reduction app

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Landmark Cinemas and the social impact company, Too Good To Go , are proud to announce a major partnership, offering Canadian movie goers and food enthusiasts alike a way to save money at Landmark Cinemas, while helping to fight food waste. As of today, 28 Landmark locations across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario are live on the Too Good to Go app.

This announcement marks the first cinema partnership for Too Good To Go in Canada and marks a milestone in the company's growth across the country, embodying the company's mission to combat food waste everywhere. Since launching in Canada in 2021 Too Good To Go, and its 16,000 partners have saved more than 10 million meals, across the country. The company has expanded operations to all provinces and continues to welcome businesses of any size to save food and recoup revenue from waste.

Customers saving food via Too Good To Go at participating Landmark locations will have the choice to select from two Surprise Bags, which include delicious surplus food, perfectly good to eat. For $7.99 consumers will receive $24 worth of food that could include nachos, popcorn, cookie bites and hot dogs. The larger bag will sell on the app for $10.99, representing a $33 retail value, and in addition to the movie snacks in the smaller bag will also include pizza and pretzels.

Said Landmark's President, Dave Cohen "As a company committed to delivering unforgettable movie experiences, we also recognize our responsibility to reduce our environmental impact. Partnering with Too Good To Go allows us to turn surplus concessions into an opportunity to fight food waste and take another meaningful step toward sustainability. We're proud to be the first cinema chain in Canada to bring this innovative solution to our guests."

"This partnership with Landmark Cinemas brings our mission to more Canadians in a whole new way," said Chris MacAulay, Too Good To Go, VP North America. "By saving surplus snacks and treats from going to waste, we're not only helping the planet-we're also making sustainability accessible and fun. This partnership shows that even the simple joy of going to the movies can be part of a larger movement toward a more waste-conscious, affordable future."

With this first of its kind collaboration, Landmark Cinemas and Too Good To Go are proving that sustainability and entertainment can go hand in hand. As both companies look ahead, this partnership sets the stage for further innovation in reducing food waste and inspiring conscious consumption - all while enhancing the moviegoing experience for Canadians.

Businesses looking to recoup revenue from surplus food can visit TooGoodToGo.com and click "Business Sign Up." The Too Good To Go app is available for free on the Apple App Store for iOS .

About Landmark Cinemas

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 36 theatres and 299 screens from BC, throughout Western Canada and Ontario in multiple formats that include Premium Large Format (PLF) brands (Laser Ultra, IMAX®, Extra, Xtreme) and RealD 3D technology, and in select locations, the premium comfort of Premiere Seating or Full-Recliner Seating and with the added convenience of Reserved Seating. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of the Walk So Kids Can Talk, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to support the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast & Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters is in Calgary, Alberta.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a global social impact company that connects users with partners to rescue unsold food and stop it from going to waste. With 100 million registered users and 175,000 active partners across 19 countries, Too Good To Go operates the world's largest marketplace for surplus food. Since its launch in 2016, Too Good To Go has helped to save over 400 million meals from going to waste, the equivalent to 1.1 million tonnes of CO2e avoided. According to Project Drawdown (2020), reducing food waste is the number one action you can take to help tackle climate change, by limiting the temperature rise to just 2°C by 2100. For more information see https://www.toogoodtogo.com/en-ca/press .

