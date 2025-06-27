RedChip Companies, Inc.: Greenwich LifeSciences Interview to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air an interview with Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:GLSI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, June 28, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interview in its entirety at: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/glsi_access

In an exclusive previously recorded interview, Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the Company's mission to prevent breast cancer recurrences through GLSI-100, a novel breast cancer vaccine immunotherapy combining the HER2-derived GP2 peptide with GM-CSF. Patel highlights the promising results from a prior Phase II trial showing no metastatic recurrences in immunized patients and details the global expansion of the ongoing Phase III FLAMINGO-01 trial, now active at more than 120 sites across the U.S. and Europe. He also outlines the Company's strategy to accelerate commercialization through advanced manufacturing readiness and strong academic partnerships, positioning GLSI-100 as a potential game-changer in the HER2-positive breast cancer treatment landscape.

GLSI is a client of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2 protein, a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including expression in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels. Greenwich LifeSciences has commenced a Phase III clinical trial, FLAMINGO-01. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company's website at www.greenwichlifesciences.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greenwich-lifesciences-interview-to-air-on-the-redchip-small-sto-1043717