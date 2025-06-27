Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - In a bold move to transform the future of sports leadership and analytics, the Center for Sports Leadership and Learning at Abilene Christian University (ACU) yesterday announced a strategic partnership with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) during the opening session of the SABR 2025 National Convention in Dallas, Texas.

The announcement was shared during a special Q&A session featuring Dr. George Saltsman, provost at ACU Dallas, and Scott Bush, chief executive officer of SABR. This partnership unites two organizations deeply committed to excellence in research, education and the advancement of sport through scholarship and innovation.

"ACU is proud to collaborate with SABR, an organization with a legendary commitment to intellectual curiosity and love of the game," said Dr. George Saltsman. "Together, we aim to elevate the role of analytics and leadership education across the entire sports landscape - from the front office to the field and, ultimately, to the fans."

Founded in 1971 in Cooperstown, New York, SABR has grown from a small group of baseball historians into a global network of over 7,500 members - including executives, coaches, players, journalists and passionate fans - united by a shared love of baseball and a devotion to rigorous research. Often called the "Phi Beta Kappa of baseball," SABR is known for its unmatched scholarly community and dynamic annual convention, which brings together baseball's sharpest minds and voices.

Through this partnership, ACU and SABR will begin integrating SABR's industry-respected course content and certification pathways into ACU's academic and professional development programs. The two organizations will collaborate on assigning academic credit to SABR courses, enabling sports professionals to earn credentials that align with their career advancement goals. Initial efforts will focus on adapting SABR's analytics training for inclusion in degree offerings and non-degree certificates at ACU Online. In addition, faculty and staff from both organizations will explore opportunities for collaborative research projects that combine SABR's vast historical data and analytical tools with ACU's academic expertise. Joint professional development offerings and pilot course rollouts are expected to launch later this year.

"This partnership is about more than baseball - it's about bringing SABR's legacy of thoughtful inquiry and statistical innovation to a wider sports audience," said Scott Bush, SABR CEO. "Together with ACU, we're opening doors for learners, leaders and organizations seeking to make smarter decisions, build stronger teams, and deepen their understanding of the games we love."

"SABR transformed the way professional baseball teams build rosters and how they play the game, ushering in a new era of data-driven decision-making and performance," said Ben Baroody, executive director of the Center for Sports Leadership and Learning. "It's only fitting that SABR is once again at the forefront-this time as we work to redefine how leadership development and learning are integrated across the sports industry. This partnership represents a bold step toward equipping today's and tomorrow's leaders with the insight and tools they need to thrive on and off the field in an ever-evolving sports landscape."

The collaboration will begin immediately with plans to pilot integrated courses and co-branded professional development offerings in late 2025. Additional details, including opportunities for enrollment and involvement, will be announced in the coming months.

Launched in 2025, the Center for Sports Leadership and Learning at ACU Online exists to empower coaches, administrators, and athletes through holistic leadership education, strategic consulting, and applied research. The Center serves sports professionals across all levels - from youth leagues to pro teams - through innovative programming that integrates faith, character and high-performance principles. Learn more at sportsleadership.acu.edu.

The Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) is a global community of baseball enthusiasts, researchers, historians and professionals dedicated to preserving and advancing the game through thoughtful analysis and shared passion. Founded in 1971 at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, SABR hosts dozens of research committees, regional chapters, and an annual convention that celebrates baseball scholarship, culture, and camaraderie. Learn more at sabr.org.

