The new plant, located in Puebla, aims to supply solar energy to schools, rural communities and the agricultural sector, with an investment of more than MXN 325 million and the generation of more than a thousand jobs. From pv magazine Mexico The Tonalli solar panel factory, inaugurated in the municipality of Cuautlancingo, Puebla, has begun operations with a production capacity of up to 200,000 solar panels per year. The project is the result of collaboration between the state government and the private sector, representing an investment of MXN 325 million. Its main objective is to provide electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...