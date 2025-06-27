Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.06.2025 15:12 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Envision Energy Wins Segment Champions Award by GWEC, Leading Global Wind Innovation and Market Growth

LISBON, Portugal, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has been honored with the "Segment Champions" award by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) at its 20th Anniversary Gala Dinner, in recognition of the company's outstanding contributions to innovation and global leadership in renewable energy. This prestigious recognition highlights both Envision Energy's technological excellence and its remarkable contributions to the growth of the global wind power industry.

Envision Energy Wins Segment Champions Award by GWEC

The Segment Champions Award celebrates organizations that have consistently driven market growth and innovation across the global wind energy sector. The wind energy powers positive change in the past two decades, passing 1 TW of wind energy capacity in 2023 and on track to reach 2 TW by the end of this decade. Along this journey, Envision Energy has stood out as a pioneer in intelligent wind technologies while steadily advancing its global footprint across key markets in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. With strong technological expertise, a robust global supply chain, and proven delivery capabilities, Envision is accelerating the large-scale adoption of renewable energy and the global transition to net zero, shaping the future of wind power worldwide.

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC said in the citation: "Over the past decades, Envision Energy has grown into one of the world's most innovative wind technology leaders. Envision and the rest of GWEC's pioneering membership epitomize GWEC's vision of 'Powering the Future'. Envision leadership in technology and market development is accelerating the clean energy transition worldwide. We were delighted to celebrate Envision as one of the pioneers shaping our energy future."

Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy, said: "We are honored to receive the Segment Champions Award on this special occasion. Just as GWEC united our industry to elevate wind from niche technology to mainstream energy solution, Envision is now pioneering wind's next evolution: from standalone turbines to integrated renewable energy system and global net zero ecosystems. With every turbine we install from Kazakhstan to Egypt, we're not just generating electricity - we're generating industrial revolutions for global economies, driving the global transition to climate action and a net zero future. This recognition fuels our mission to turn every gust of wind, anywhere in the world, into an engine for global prosperity."

- End-

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720809/c358cb7a_e656_4b3e_98ec_3b930bc8cc7c.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-energy-wins-segment-champions-award-by-gwec-leading-global-wind-innovation-and-market-growth-302493271.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.