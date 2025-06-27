Valsoft Corporation Acquires collectionHQ, Global Leader in Library Collection Performance Solutions

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of collectionHQ, the world's leading provider of data-driven collection performance improvement solutions for libraries.

Founded in Glasgow, United Kingdom, collectionHQ was introduced to the public library market in 2008 as a solution to help librarians integrate the Evidence Based Stock Management (EBSM®) methodology into their workflows. As the only tool on the market delivering actionable, data-driven insights, collectionHQ quickly gained traction across the UK, United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, becoming one of the most talked-about innovations in the public library sector.

Most recently, collectionHQ has extended its proven technology to academic institutions with the launch of cHQacademic, a new solution designed to help academic libraries make informed, efficient decisions that enhance the student experience.

"collectionHQ is a strong fit with Valsoft's mission of acquiring and growing market-leading vertical software companies," said Peter Blanchard, Portfolio Vice President, Valsoft. "Their track record of innovation and dedication to serving the evolving needs of libraries worldwide aligns perfectly with our long-term vision. We're proud to welcome them to the Valsoft family."

"We are excited to enter this new chapter with Valsoft," said Amandeep Kochar, CEO of Baker & Taylor. "Their experience scaling software companies globally makes them an ideal partner as we continue to evolve our solutions and serve the needs of public and academic libraries around the world."

collectionHQ will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership, with a focus on expanding into new markets, strengthening customer relationships, and driving product innovation.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Bridgeall Libraries Limited (the seller of the collectionHQ business) was represented by Ryan Alexander of Offit Kurman and Katy Poole of Buckles Law.

About collectionHQ

collectionHQ is the world's leading provider of collection performance improvement solutions for libraries. Based on the proven Evidence Based Stock Management (EBSM®) methodology that has been used in libraries for almost thirty years, collectionHQ's products harness cutting-edge technology to analyze data about the library's collection and how it has been used over time to deliver easy-to-use action plans that support continuous improvements. With flexible solutions to accommodate public and academic libraries of all sizes, collectionHQ's team of librarians and data experts provide ongoing support to help optimize workflows, save time and money, improve turnover, and align collections with user demand.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies with the goal of driving long-term growth and value creation. Valsoft partners with companies to provide operational support, capital, and strategic expertise while allowing them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit. Headquartered in Montreal, Valsoft has a presence in over 20 countries and operates in more than 30 vertical markets.

