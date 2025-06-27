EQS-Ad-hoc: Incergo S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Incergo S.A.: Incergo S.A. Acquires VSI Inc.



INCERGO S.A. ENTERS HIGH-GROWTH 3D TECH SECTOR WITH ACQUISITION OF VISUAL SEMICONDUCTOR, INC. [Vienna, 27 June 2025] Incergo S.A. ("Incergo") announced today the successful completion of its acquisition of Visual Semiconductor, Inc. ("VSI"), a leading visual technology company at the forefront of next-generation Glasses-Free Hologram and Glasses-Free Holographic 3D technology. VSI has a fully developed three-dimensional immersive visual technology that converts all existing 2-D content into a unique 3-D viewing experience that is applicable to all visual media, including televisions, desktops, laptops, tablets, smartphones and video games. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Incergo's strategy to expand into high-growth, technology-driven markets. Darren Taylor, Incergo's Chair commented, "Mathu and his team have created something truly exceptional. VSI, with its cutting-edge technology and the innovative viewing experience it provides, represents a unique growth opportunity for Incergo in a global industry with a vast market size. Annual worldwide sales of television sets alone exceed 200 million units, while sales of the number of other devices for this technology total in the billions of units." VSI Founder Mathu Rajan said, "With the entry of VSI into the equity markets as a public company, we are now optimally poised to capitalize on the global opportunity in our industry, service and expand our existing customer base while simultaneously establishing an international forum to garner investor awareness." As a strategic element of the acquisition process, Mathu Rajan will join Incergo's Board of Directors. His appointment adds significant depth to the Board, bringing visionary leadership, proven expertise in direct marketing and product innovation and a strong track record in scaling technology businesses globally - all of which will be instrumental as Incergo expands its presence in the global visual technology market. The company looks forward to Mathu's strategic insights as it drives innovation and growth across its portfolio. Further strengthening the Board, Mathu Rajan will be joined by Nicole Maneen, a key member of the VSI team. Coordination of the final share issuance is currently underway. About Incergo S.A. Incergo S.A is a holding company listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, focused on driving growth through strategic acquisitions in the visual technology sector. The company is building a dynamic portfolio of innovative businesses, providing each with the resources and strategic guidance needed to scale. Incergo's model enables acquired companies to retain their unique identity while benefiting from shared strengths and a long-term value creation framework that brings together businesses with a unique formula for growth. https://www.incergo.net/ About Visual SemiConductor, Inc Visual SemiConductor, Inc ("VSI") is a U.S. based Deep Tech company specializing in Glasses-Free Hologram and Glasses Free Holographic 3-Dimensional technology for a wide array of utilities, including virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D and holograms on any device with a screen. Its breakthrough technology - which has been brought to maturity through careful research and development - allows content to be displayed in unparalleled rich and natural three dimensions directly on device screens. The technology allows for a continuous zone, and provides an optimal quality 3D experience for multiple viewers without the need for glasses, eye-tracking or head-tracking cameras, or goggles. https://visualsemi.com/ Contacts for IR and media enquiries: pr@financialmedia.group Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group A German version of this announcement can be found at https://www.incergo.net/news This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



