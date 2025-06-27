The standard is intended to regulate basic safety requirements and testing. However, an international standard is currently being developed that reaches partially contradictory results. The German Commission for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies, however, is taking a relaxed view of this. From pv magazine Germany The German Commission for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies (DKE) recently published the draft of the product standard DIN VDE V 0126-95 for plug-in solar devices for grid-connected operation and basic safety requirements and tests. The final product standard ...

