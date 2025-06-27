Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040
Tradegate
27.06.25 | 17:00
471,90 Euro
+1,11 % +5,20
ACCESS Newswire
27.06.2025 15:38 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Mastercard: How City-Wide Travel Is Being Made More Accessible

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Beyond its bicycles and boats, this Dutch capital city sees half a million daily trips on its trains. Find out how a seamless tap-in, tap-out city-wide system is making it easier than ever for people like 90-year-old Clary to explore her favourite city.

Mastercard has been transforming transit in cities across the globe, making it easier for riders to get from A to B with just a simple tap.

Nowhere is that more prominently on display than in the Netherlands, one of the first countries to launch nationwide contactless acceptance - meaning you can board a train with what's already in your wallet, no paper tickets required.

Mastercard worked with BBC Storyworks and C40 Cities as part of their "Transforming Cities" series to spotlight Amsterdam's journey toward frictionless, more sustainable urban mobility. The short film follows Clary, a 90-year-old native of the Netherlands, and her granddaughter Lotty as they navigate the city using the country's' nationwide open-loop transit system-enabled by Mastercard. Their story is a powerful reminder of how inclusive, accessible technology can connect generations and communities alike.

Unlocking the freedom to travel seamlessly, priceless!

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

Watch the full film here

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/how-city-wide-travel-is-being-made-more-accessible-1043727

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
