Lenovo Releases FY 2024-25 ESG Report, Showcasing Measurable Progress and Industry Leadership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Lenovo:

As the first generation of ESG key performance indicators approaches completion, Lenovo remains on track across many key objectives, making this year a pivotal moment in its sustainability journey.

Lenovo released its FY 2024/25 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, detailing the company's progress toward its 2030 emissions reduction targets and reaffirming its long-term ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, aligned to the Science Based Targets initiative. As the first generation of ESG key performance indicators approaches completion, Lenovo remains on track across many key objectives, making this year a pivotal moment in its sustainability journey.

The report outlines how Lenovo is accelerating environmental progress through its participation in the circular economy, including the continued use of closed-loop recycled materials in its products. Lenovo also continues to empower customers with sustainability services that facilitate repair, recycling, and reuse, helping extend product lifecycles and keeping materials in circulation.

This year's report reflects a growing recognition of Lenovo's efforts, with the company earning Platinum Recognition from EcoVadis, an AAA rating from MSCI ESG Ratings, and the Gold Award from the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) for Best Corporate Governance and ESG. Additionally, Lenovo was recently ranked #8 in Gartner's Top 25 Global Supply Chain, with an ESG Score of 9/10. These achievements underscore Lenovo's commitment to transparent, credible progress.

Lenovo's social impact continues to scale globally. In 2024, it was again named a Best Workplace for People with Disabilities by Disability:IN in the United States, while expanding this recognition to the United Kingdom and Brazil through the global application of best practices. The company's commitment to community engagement was also evident during its annual Love on Month of Service, which saw a record-breaking 44% increase in people reached through volunteerism by Lenovo employees around the world.

"This year marks a significant milestone for Lenovo's ESG journey," said Dave Carroll, Lenovo SVP, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Responsibility Officer, who succeeded Laura Quatela in March 2025. "With our first generation of key performance indicators nearing completion, we're proud of the progress we've made and are focused on building the foundation for our next chapter of ESG leadership."

In governance, Lenovo continues to reinforce its Smarter AI for All vision through a strengthened internal policy framework. In 2024, the company introduced a comprehensive AI governance policy aligned with commitments made to the Canadian Government, UNESCO, Cercle InterL, and most recently the European Commission. This follows the appointment of Doug Fisher who added Chief AI Officer to his Chief Security Officer role, further embedding responsible innovation across the business.

Looking ahead, Lenovo remains committed to a collaborative and credible approach to ESG. Through partnerships with customers and suppliers-such as those engaged through the Lenovo 360 Circle-the company is advancing a shared vision for a more sustainable and inclusive future.

To read the full Lenovo FY 2024/25 ESG Report, visit this website.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Lenovo

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-releases-fy-2024-25-esg-report-showcasing-measurable-progress-a-1043731